Big Ten Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 15

By December 9, 2020 10:03 pm

Big Ten college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines and TV listings for Week 15 of the season.

Results So Far
SU: 23-18, ATS: 22-18, Point Total: 19-21
Saturday, December 12

Illinois at Northwestern

12:00 ESPN2
Line: Northwestern -14.5, o/u: 40.5

Minnesota at Nebraska

12:00 FS1
Line: Nebraska -11, o/u: 59

Rutgers at Maryland

12:00 BTN
Line: Maryland -8.5, o/u: 58.5

Wisconsin at Iowa

3:30 FS1
Line: PICK, o/u: 42

Michigan State at Penn State

3:30 ESPN
Line: Penn State -15.5, o/u: 47

Michigan at Ohio State

Canceled

Purdue at Indiana

Canceled

