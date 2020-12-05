Big Ten Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 14

Big Ten college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines and TV listings for Week 14 of the season.
Results So Far
SU: 20-16, ATS: 21-14, Point Total: 17-18
Saturday, December 5
Ohio State at Michigan State
12:00 ABC
Line: Ohio State -23.5, o/u: 59.5
Nebraska at Purdue
12:00 BTN
Line: Purdue -2, o/u: 61.5
Penn State at Rutgers
12:00 FS1
Line: Penn State -11.5, o/u: 54.5
Indiana at Wisconsin
3:30 ABC
Line: Wisconsin -14.5, o/u: 45
Iowa at Illinois
3:30 FS1
Line: Iowa -13.5, o/u: 51
Maryland at Michigan
Canceled
Northwestern at Minnesota
Canceled