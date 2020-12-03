Big Ten Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 14

By December 3, 2020 12:35 am

Big Ten college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines and TV listings for Week 14 of the season.

Results So Far
SU: 20-16, ATS: 21-14, Point Total: 17-18
Saturday, December 5

Ohio State at Michigan State

12:00 ABC
Line: Ohio State -23.5, o/u: 59.5

Nebraska at Purdue

12:00 BTN
Line: Purdue -2, o/u: 61.5

Penn State at Rutgers

12:00 FS1
Line: Penn State -11.5, o/u: 54.5

Indiana at Wisconsin

3:30 ABC
Line: Wisconsin -14.5, o/u: 45

Iowa at Illinois

3:30 FS1
Line: Iowa -13.5, o/u: 51

Maryland at Michigan

Canceled

Northwestern at Minnesota

Canceled

