Big Ten Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 14

By CollegeFootballNews.com | December 3, 2020 12:35 am

Big Ten college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines and TV listings for Week 14 of the season.

Results So Far

SU: 20-16, ATS: 21-14, Point Total: 17-18

Saturday, December 5

12:00 ABC

Line: Ohio State -23.5, o/u: 59.5

12:00 BTN

Line: Purdue -2, o/u: 61.5

12:00 FS1

Line: Penn State -11.5, o/u: 54.5

3:30 ABC

Line: Wisconsin -14.5, o/u: 45

3:30 FS1

Line: Iowa -13.5, o/u: 51

Maryland at Michigan

Canceled

Northwestern at Minnesota

Canceled