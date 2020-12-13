Big Ten Announces Champions Week Schedule, TV, Game Times

Big Ten

By December 13, 2020 3:19 pm

The Big Ten announces its Football Champions Week schedule 

Big Ten Champions Week Schedule

With a shortened season, the Big Ten is keeping its season going with a Champions Week schedule to give teams another game before the bowl season.

Not everyone is a lock to go – Michigan is questionable, at best – and the original plan was scrapped, but the schedule is decent with a few traditional rivalries back on.

Originally, the idea was for the No. 2 team from the East to play the No. 2 team from the West, and so on. Instead, the league is going with the most interesting possible matchups.

Nebraska at Rutgers

Date: Friday, December 18
Game Time: 4:00 ET
Venue: SHI Stadium, Piscataway NJ
Network: BTN

Purdue at Indiana

Date: Friday, December 18
Game Time: 8:30 ET
Venue: Memorial Stadium, Bloomington, IN
Network: BTN

Big Ten Championship

Ohio State vs. Northwestern

Date: Saturday, December 19
Game Time: 12:00 ET
Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN
Network: FOX

Minnesota at Wisconsin

Date: Saturday, December 19
Game Time: 4:00 ET
Venue: Camp Randall Stadium, Madison, WI
Network: BTN

Illinois at Penn State

Date: Saturday, December 19
Game Time: 5:30 ET
Venue: Beaver Stadium, University Park, PA
Network: FS1

Michigan at Iowa

Date: Saturday, December 19
Game Time: 7:00 ET
Venue: Kinnick Stadium, Iowa City, IA
Network: ESPN

Michigan State at Maryland

Date: Saturday, December 19
Game Time: 8:30 ET
Venue: Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium, College Park, MD
Network: BTN

