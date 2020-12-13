Big Ten Announces Champions Week Schedule, TV, Game Times

The Big Ten announces its Football Champions Week schedule
Big Ten Champions Week Schedule
With a shortened season, the Big Ten is keeping its season going with a Champions Week schedule to give teams another game before the bowl season.
Not everyone is a lock to go – Michigan is questionable, at best – and the original plan was scrapped, but the schedule is decent with a few traditional rivalries back on.
Originally, the idea was for the No. 2 team from the East to play the No. 2 team from the West, and so on. Instead, the league is going with the most interesting possible matchups.
Nebraska at Rutgers
Date: Friday, December 18
Game Time: 4:00 ET
Venue: SHI Stadium, Piscataway NJ
Network: BTN
Purdue at Indiana
Date: Friday, December 18
Game Time: 8:30 ET
Venue: Memorial Stadium, Bloomington, IN
Network: BTN
Big Ten Championship
Ohio State vs. Northwestern
Date: Saturday, December 19
Game Time: 12:00 ET
Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN
Network: FOX
Minnesota at Wisconsin
Date: Saturday, December 19
Game Time: 4:00 ET
Venue: Camp Randall Stadium, Madison, WI
Network: BTN
Illinois at Penn State
Date: Saturday, December 19
Game Time: 5:30 ET
Venue: Beaver Stadium, University Park, PA
Network: FS1
Michigan at Iowa
Date: Saturday, December 19
Game Time: 7:00 ET
Venue: Kinnick Stadium, Iowa City, IA
Network: ESPN
Michigan State at Maryland
Date: Saturday, December 19
Game Time: 8:30 ET
Venue: Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium, College Park, MD
Network: BTN
🏆 #B1GFootball Champions Week 🏆
Check out the #B1G Football Champions Week schedule! Which matchup are you most excited for? pic.twitter.com/kFahxWgQZh
— Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) December 13, 2020