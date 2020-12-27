Baltimore Ravens vs New York Giants prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.

Baltimore Ravens vs New York Giants Broadcast

Date: Sunday, December 27

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, MD

Network: FOX

Baltimore Ravens (9-5) vs New York Giants (5-9) Game Preview

Why New York Giants Will Win

Daniel Jones is expected to play. After such a problem scoring over the last few weeks, it’s a boost for a team that needs something positive to close things out.

Baltimore has been playing well over the last few games, but the Giant defense is still doing a solid job overall and it’s still in the top ten in fewest points allowed.

The D HAS to come up with takeaways. There haven’t been any over the last two weeks, and it showed with the offense not getting any real help. Baltimore doesn’t turn it over all that often, but it’s had a few loose games, giving it up multiple times in five games.

Why Baltimore Ravens Will Win

The Raven offense has gone off.

Lamar Jackson is healthy and playing like his MVP self, the running game has been a killer, and now the league’s No. 1 ground game should be able to control the clock and the action against a punchless team that’s struggling just to keep the chains moving.

New York is the second-worst team in the NFL in first downs and hasn’t scored more than seven points in either of the last two games.

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

RB Gus Edwards, Baltimore

He’s a massive risk to play in the playoff, but he could payoff with a few short touchdowns if you’re willing to roll the dice. Edwards won’t get yards against the nasty Giant defense – even though he ran for 101 yards against Dallas a few weeks ago – but he has six rushing scores in the last nine games.

What’s Going To Happen

The Ravens have to win and then get a little help to slide into the playoffs. They won’t do anything funky – they’ll run, they’ll rely on the defense, they’ll try not to turn the ball over. New York will bring the fight, but the points won’t be there to keep up.

Baltimore Ravens vs New York Giants Prediction, Line

Baltimore 23, New York 17

Baltimore -10, o/u: 44

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3

