Ball State vs Central Michigan Prediction, Game Preview

Ball State vs Central Michigan prediction and game preview.

Ball State vs Central Michigan Broadcast

Date: Saturday, December 5

Game Time: 2:00 ET

Venue: Kelly/Shorts, Mountain Pleasant, MI

Network: ESPNU

Ball State (3-1) vs Central Michigan (3-1) Game Preview

Why Ball State Will Win

The Cardinals picked it back up after losing the opener to Miami University, ripping off three straight including a season-changing – potentially defining – win over Toledo on the road.

Drew Plitt was fantastic. The veteran quarterback has thrown a pick in every game, and last week he was phenomenal hitting 74% of his throws for 304 yards and two scores for the win.

Central Michigan is playing well overall, but it gave up 382 yards through the air in a loss to Western Michigan, and 365 yards in a win over Eastern Michigan over the last two games.

Throw in Ball State’s ability to get into the backfield, and the run D has been strong, but …

Why Central Michigan Will Win

Can the Central Michigan passing game get rolling?

The offense has been balanced so far with 318 rushing yards last week against EMU and over 200 in each of the last three games, but Ball State’s secondary is what gets hit.

The Cardinals have one of the nation’s worst pass defenses – allowing 311 yards per game – and it’s not coming up with enough big plays. CMU is winning on its offensive balance, its run defense, and in turnover margin.

What’s Going To Happen

This should be fun.

Central Michigan will pull this off at home, but only after needing to survive a massive offensive performance from Plitt and the Cardinal offense. Each team will trade big punches, but CMU will win the turnover and time of possession battles.

Ball State vs Central Michigan Prediction, Line

Central Michigan 38, Ball State 34

Central Michigan -1.5, o/u: 62

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3

