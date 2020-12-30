Auburn vs Northwestern: Vrbo Citrus Prediction, Game Preview

Auburn vs Northwestern: Vrbo Citrus Bowl prediction and game preview.

Auburn vs Northwestern: Vrbo Citrus Bowl Broadcast

Date: Friday, January 1

Game Time: 1:00 pm ET

Venue: Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL

Network: ABC

Auburn (6-4) vs Northwestern (6-2) Game Preview

Three Reasons Why You Should Watch The Vrbo Citrus Bowl

– It’s a big game for the Big Ten. Northwestern played for the Big Ten Championship, it pushed Ohio State a bit in the 22-10 loss, and it has one of the hottest head coaches in all of football with the NFL about to be knocking on Pat Fitzgerald’s door.

It’s Northwestern, but it’s supposed to beat a mediocre Auburn team with interim head coach Kevin Steele keeping the seat warm before newly hired head man Bryan Harsin takes over.

– Yeah, it’s a big game for the Big Ten. Not only does it supposedly have the better team, and not only has Auburn gone 2-5 in its last seven bowls since 2011, but the conference has struggled lately against the SEC in this thing. Michigan’s loss to Alabama last year made it 1-7 in the last eight in the Citrus between the two power conferences.

– If you like lots of fun, exciting, high-octane offense, this isn’t for you. However, Northwestern doesn’t miss a whole lot of tackles – despite getting run over by Trey Sermon and Ohio State in the Big Ten Championship – it leads the nation in pass efficiency defense.

Auburn’s D has been sneaky-decent, and QB Bo Nix is a hit-or-miss playmaker who could use a big performance going into the offseason. This should be a close, tough battle.

Why Auburn, Northwestern Will Win

What’s Going to Happen, Prediction, History

