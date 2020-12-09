Auburn vs Mississippi State Prediction, Game Preview

Auburn vs Mississippi State prediction and game preview.

Auburn vs Mississippi State Broadcast

Date: Saturday, December 12

Game Time: 7:30 ET

Venue: Davis Wade Stadium, Starkville, MS

Network: SEC Network

Auburn (5-4) vs Mississippi State (2-6) Game Preview

Why Auburn Will Win

The Tigers might have struggled against the stars of the West – getting rocked by Alabama and Texas A&M over the last two weeks – but they’ve been able to beat the mediocre.

Okay, there was a South Carolina blip in the middle of the season, but for the most part, the defense has been okay, the secondary has been decent, and the real issue – getting gutted by the Texas A&M running game and having problems with Tennessee and Ole Miss – won’t be a concern against the Bulldogs.

There’s no running game whatsoever coming from Mike Leach’s team – and the nation’s worst running game – there aren’t enough big plays down the field, and there are too many issues at scoring when the chances are there.

But …

Why Mississippi State Will Win

The turnovers have slowed, and the team has improved because of it.

Giveaways were a gigantic problem over the first five games with 19 in all, and then the glitch got fixed. Over the last three games, MSU has turned it over just once, and the five takeaways against Vanderbilt led to the second win of the season outside of the start against LSU.

It also helps that Will Rogers has grown into the starting quarterback job, improving his passing numbers in each of his six appearances and coming off a terrific 440-yard, three-touchdown day in the loss to Ole Miss.

The third down conversions continue to be an issue, but the Bulldogs get to go against the SEC’s worst defense at coming up with third down stops.

What’s Going To Happen

Mississippi State will rise up in the regular season finale – it still might get a bowl game out of all of this.

Continually lost throughout this season has been a defense that’s been good enough to get by. There were the expected problems against the top teams, and getting ripped up by Vanderbilt wasn’t fun, but for the most part, it’s been okay.

After getting pounded on last week by the A&M running game, the Tiger D will get picked on by the Mississippi State passing attack.

Auburn vs Mississippi State Prediction, Line

Mississippi State 27, Auburn 24

Auburn -6.5, o/u: 49.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 3

