Auburn Coach Options If Gus Malzahn Is Fired, USC Takeaways: USA TODAY College Wire Features

The latest college football news, notes, and features from the USA TODAY college wire site publishers for Monday, December 7

Auburn Wire: Auburn football: 4 potential replacements for Gus Malzahn (if he gets fired)

Vols Wire: Why J.T. Shrout played against Florida

Longhorns Wire: According to a report Urban Meyer will not take the Texas job

Trojans Wire: 5 takeaways from USC’s 38-13 win over Washington State

UGA Wire: Georgia football offers scholarship to TJ Searcy

Buckeyes Wire: Big Ten football and College Football Playoff Bowl projections, predictions after conference Week 7

UGA Wire: Kirk Herbstreit updates his College Football Playoff rankings