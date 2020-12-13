Atlanta Falcons vs Los Angeles Chargers prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.

Atlanta Falcons vs Los Angeles Chargers Broadcast

Date: Sunday, December 13

Game Time: 4:25 ET

Venue: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

Network: FOX

Atlanta Falcons (4-8) vs Los Angeles Chargers (3-9) Game Preview

Why Atlanta Falcons Will Win

Have the Chargers hit a wall?

The New England defense shut down the Chargers to a dead stop in the 45-0 win last week, and it was the first time so far that Justin Herbert looked and played like a rookie. He’s had to carry the team, it’s been a trying year with too many close losses, and it looked like a group that could use a break it’s not about to get.

Atlanta isn’t playing a whole lot better, but the passing game is good enough to bomb away on a Charger secondary that isn’t giving up a ton of yards, but allows a whole bunch of touchdown throws.

Why Los Angeles Chargers Will Win

The Atlanta running game isn’t working.

Todd Gurley will play, but he’s not close to his normal or former self, the team is averaging a puny 3.7 yards per carry, and the O hasn’t hit 100 yards on the ground in three of the last four games and five in the last seven.

Again, the Chargers give up passing touchdowns, but not a whole lot of yards. And that puts the pressure on …

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

QB Matt Ryan, Atlanta

The Chargers haven’t allowed 200 passing yards in any of the last five games. Julio Jones is hurt, Gurley isn’t running well, and the offense has been painfully inconsistent. That means Ryan has to be a whole lot sharper after a rough day against the Saints. He hasn’t thrown for 300 yards in any of the last five games and has thrown one touchdown or none in four of the last six.

What’s Going To Happen

How fast can the Chargers bounce back from a disaster? If the track record is any indication, not at all.

This continues to be a team that can’t seem to do anything quite right when it’s under pressure, and it doesn’t know how to win games – beating the Jets doesn’t count. It’ll be ugly, and the defenses will take over, but Atlanta will survive a big day from Herbert.

Atlanta Falcons vs Los Angeles Chargers Prediction, Line

Atlanta 26, Los Angeles 24

Los Angeles Chargers -1, o/u: 49

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2.5

