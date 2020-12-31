Army vs West Virginia: AutoZone Liberty Bowl Prediction, Game Preview

Army vs West Virginia: AutoZone Liberty Bowl prediction and game preview.

Army vs West Virginia: AutoZone Liberty Bowl Broadcast

Date: Thursday, December 31

Game Time: 4:00 ESPN

Venue: Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium, Memphis, TN

Network: ESPN

Army (9-2) vs West Virginia (5-4) Game Preview

Three Reasons Why You Should Watch The AutoZone Liberty Bowl

– Army was originally set to go to the Independence Bowl, but the game was canceled due to a lack of other opponents options, at least at the time. In bowl limbo for a little bit, the Knights were able to quickly turn into a fill-in to play West Virginia when Tennessee had to opt-out.

The two schools have only played three times – Army is up 2-1 – and not since 1961.

– It might seem a bit crazy considering the program’s long and storied history, but this is just the ninth bowl game for Army. Head coach Jeff Monken is 3-0 so far with the Knights in bowls and the program has won four straight going back to 1986. Army is coming in on a run of three straight wins including back-to-back victories over Navy and Air Force to take the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy.

– It’s the great Army option rushing offense against the great Mountaineer run defense in what should be an interesting fight. West Virginia second-year head man Neal Brown was 3-0 in bowl games at Troy, but he’ll need a big day out of the NFL-caliber defensive line brother tandem of Dante and Darius Stills to slow down the Army ground attack.

Why Army, West Virginia Will Win

What’s Going to Happen, Prediction, History

