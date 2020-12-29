Army vs West Virginia: AutoZone Liberty Bowl Prediction, Game Preview

Ben Queen, Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports

Army vs West Virginia: AutoZone Liberty Bowl Prediction, Game Preview

Fearless Predictions

Army vs West Virginia: AutoZone Liberty Bowl Prediction, Game Preview

By December 29, 2020 12:09 pm

By |

Army vs West Virginia: AutoZone Liberty Bowl prediction and game preview.

Army vs West Virginia: AutoZone Liberty Bowl Broadcast

Date: Thursday, December 31
Game Time: 4:00 ESPN
Venue: Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium, Memphis, TN
Network: ESPN

All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Army (9-2) vs West Virginia (5-4) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on the NFL, go to BetMGM 

Three Reasons Why You Should Watch The AutoZone Liberty Bowl

Army was originally set to go to the Independence Bowl, but the game was canceled due to a lack of other opponents options, at least at the time. In bowl limbo for a little bit, the Knights were able to quickly turn into a fill-in to play West Virginia when Tennessee had to opt-out.

The two schools have only played three times – Army is up 2-1 – and not since 1961.

It might seem a bit crazy considering the program’s long and storied history, but this is just the ninth bowl game for Army. Head coach Jeff Monken is 3-0 so far with the Knights in bowls and the program has won four straight going back to 1986. Army is coming in on a run of three straight wins including back-to-back victories over Navy and Air Force to take the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy.

It’s the great Army option rushing offense against the great Mountaineer run defense in what should be an interesting fight. West Virginia second-year head man Neal Brown was 3-0 in bowl games at Troy, but he’ll need a big day out of the NFL-caliber defensive line brother tandem of Dante and Darius Stills to slow down the Army ground attack.

Why Army, West Virginia Will Win
What’s Going to Happen, Prediction, History

NEXT: Why Army Will Win, Why West Virginia Will Win, Army vs West Virginia Prediction

, , , , , , , , , , Army West Point, Big 12, Bowls College Football Playoff, CFN, Fearless Predictions, Features, Independents, News, Teams Conferences, West Virginia

More CFN

From The Web

Latest

More College Football News
Home