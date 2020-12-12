Army vs Navy Prediction, Game Preview

Army vs Navy prediction and game preview.

Army vs Navy Broadcast

Date: Saturday, December 12

Game Time: 3:00 ET

Venue: Michie Stadium, West Point, NY

Network: CBS

Army (7-2) vs Navy (3-6) Game Preview

Why Navy Will Win

The defense has been solid over the last few weeks.

It got lit up by SMU on Halloween and had issues over more of the season, but it was able to hold Memphis to under 300 yards and kept Tulsa under wraps in a 19-6 Golden Hurricane win.

The run defense doesn’t get into the backfield, but it’s been able to hold up against the run over the last month – obviously, slowing down the Army running game is everything.

Navy isn’t bad when it has to throw, averaging over 17 yards per completion and with the ability to throw a wee bit when it has to. Army will hit a big downfield pass once in a while, but the attack really can’t throw if it needs to.

Why Army Will Win

It’s sort of a problem for Navy the it can’t run.

The ground game has been just okay, not great, hitting 200 yards just once in the last four games and averaging just 3.7 yards per carry. The offense isn’t controlling the time and the action, it’ll lose the time of possession battle by at least five minutes, and it doesn’t have the defense Army brings.

The main problem for the Midshipmen will be on third downs. Army is great at converting on third down, Navy isn’t.

What’s Going To Happen

It’s a home game for Army with the game being moved from Philadelphia.

Air Force doesn’t have the Army type of ground game, but it’s a mainly-run only offense that came up with close to seven yards per carry and 369 yards in a 40-7 win over Navy earlier in the year. Army won’t win that easily, but it runs better than Navy and is a whole lot stronger defensively.

However, Navy played a better schedule. It beat Tulane on the road, and Army just lost 38-12 to the Green Wave. Don’t get too hung up on that – Army just held the Georgia Southern option attack to 175 rushing yards and hasn’t allowed more than 200 this year.

Army vs Navy Prediction, Line

Army 28, Navy 17

Army -8, o/u: 37.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 4

