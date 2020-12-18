Army vs Air Force Prediction, Game Preview

Army vs Air Force prediction and game preview.

Army vs Air Force Broadcast

Date: Saturday, December 19

Game Time: 3:00 ET

Venue: Michie Stadium, West Point, NY

Network: CBS Sports Network

Army (8-2) vs Air Force (3-2) Game Preview

Why Air Force Will Win

Can Air Force stop the run? Yeah.

It stuffed Navy’s offense to just 90 yards on the ground in the 40-7 win back in early October, the linebackers are fantastic at swarming, and the run D overall has been a relative rock allowing over 150 yards just once, giving up 179 to Boise State.

The Falcons have the defensive front to hold up against FB Jakobi Buchanan – who wasn’t used much in the 15-0 Army win over Navy, but is a key to making this thing go – and know how to handle this type of O.

On the other side, the Air Force ground game is rolling. It has cranked up over 300 yards against everyone but San Jose State, QB Haaziq Daniels has been great at hitting the open throws – connecting on 11-of-14 passes over the last two games – and the O is rolling. But …

Why Army Will Win

Can Army stop the run? Yeah.

The weather had a whole lot to do with it, but the Navy running game didn’t go anywhere last week. The Knights have had a few more issues against the run over the second half of the season, but it has yet to be hit for more than 200 yards even with games against Tulane and Georgia Southern.

The Air Force defensive front doesn’t get into the backfield, which isn’t the worst thing in the world against this Army attack, but it would be a help to blow things up before they can get going.

What’s Going To Happen

Army is a different team in Michie Stadium.

The competition was better on the road, but it lost to Cincinnati and Tulane – its only two defeats on the year – and hasn’t had too many problems at home.

However, it needed a late rally to get by Georgia Southern – even though it stalled the Eagle option attack – and it lost to Tulane by 26.

Both defenses are good, but Air Force can throw a little bit if it has to. Army can’t.

Army vs Air Force Prediction, Line

Air Force 24, Army 14

Air Force -2.5, o/u: 38

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 3

