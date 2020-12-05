Arkansas State vs ULM Prediction, Game Preview

Arkansas State vs ULM prediction and game preview.

Arkansas State vs ULM Broadcast

Date: Saturday, December 5

Game Time: 3:00 ET

Venue: Centennial Bank Stadium, Jonesboro, AR

Network: ESPN3

Arkansas State (3-7) vs ULM (0-9) Game Preview

Why ULM Will Win

The Warhawks have two more shots at getting a win, and they get a shot at an Arkansas State team that fell off the map.

The Red Wolves have a fun offense, they started out the season well going 3-2 with losses to Coastal Carolina and Memphis, and then it all went so very, very wrong.

The passing game has struggled, the defense can’t seem to come up with a key stop, and the team just can’t win the turnover margin on a regular basis.

ULM’s offensive line isn’t totally awful – it doesn’t allow a ton of plays into the backfield, – and there are pieces there that simply haven’t produced. The passing game should work, but …

Why Arkansas State Will Win

There’s no ULM running game.

The Warhawks finally hit the 100-yard mark for the first time all season last week with 125 against Louisiana. The bad news? They lost 70-20.

Arkansas State might be getting nothing out of its pass defense, and the team can’t seem to move up out of the nosedive, but the offense is explosive enough to get up fast and put this away. ULM doesn’t have the firepower to keep up.

What’s Going To Happen

Finally, Arkansas State will get to have a little fun again. ULM will come up with enough points to make the Red Wolves have to keep pushing, but all the yards will finally start translating into a whole lot of points … and a win.

Arkansas State vs ULM Prediction, Line

Arkansas State 50, ULM 27

Arkansas State -21, o/u: 70

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

