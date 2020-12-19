Arizona State vs Oregon State Prediction, Game Preview

Arizona State vs Oregon State prediction and game preview.

Arizona State vs Oregon State Broadcast

Date: Saturday, December 19

Game Time: 10:30 pm ET

Venue: Reser Stadium, Corvallis, OR

Network: ESPN

Arizona State (1-2) vs Oregon State (2-4) Game Preview

Why Arizona State Will Win

The offensive balance is impressive.

The running game might not have been great against UCLA, and the passing attack didn’t do much against USC, but on the year, the Sun Devils have rushed for 682 yards and thrown for 638.

There isn’t a big body of work, but the running game is the best in the Pac-12, the passing attack hits a whole lot of big plays down the field, and there isn’t a problem keeping the chains moving.

On the flip side, Oregon State’s defense isn’t doing a lot down the field with the passing game, the defense isn’t great on third downs, and there aren’t a lot of plays in the backfield from the defensive front.

Why Oregon State Will Win

Oregon State isn’t going to turn the ball over seven times like Arizona did.

Arizona State has been great at forcing mistakes, coming up with four takeaways against USC and turning the lights out fast with big defensive plays against Arizona. Oregon State will turn it over a bit – giving it up six times in six games – but it hasn’t been a massive problem.

Beaver star RB Jermar Jefferson missed the Utah game and was held in check last week by Stanford, but he should be able to rumble a bit against an Arizona State defense that doesn’t get destroyed against the run, but allows over four yards per carry. He’s still banged up a bit, though, and …

What’s Going To Happen

This is a dinged up Oregon State team, even after a shortened season.

The problem is on the Beaver defensive front. The offensive line has been fine, but the defense is about to have a problem with an Arizona State offensive front that’s going to plow away for over 200 rushing yards.

It’s not going to be all that cold for the team from Tempe, but it’s supposed to rain in Corvallis. Arizona State’s O will be just fine.

Arizona State vs Oregon State Prediction, Line

Arizona State 27, Oregon State 24

Arizona State -7.5, o/u: 55.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 3

