Arizona State vs Arizona Prediction, Game Preview

Arizona State vs Arizona prediction and game preview.

Arizona State vs Arizona Broadcast

Date: Friday, December 11

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Arizona Stadium, Tucson, AZ

Network: ESPN

Arizona State (0-2) vs Arizona (0-4) Game Preview

Why Arizona State Will Win

There’s a difference between being winless, and being winless like Arizona State is.

The offense has been fine, the defense has been fine, the team has been fine. It couldn’t close in the opener in a miraculous comeback win by USC, and last week it couldn’t put away UCLA in a fun game that came down to the wire.

It’s only a two-game sample size, but the pass rush is among the nation’s best, there’s good production from the backs, and QB Jayden Daniels has been okay. The Arizona run defense is getting ripped to shreds, the offensive line is getting crushed, there’s been just two sacks so far in the four games.

This hasn’t been a great ASU team, but it’s deserving of a wee bit better of a fate.

Why Arizona Will Win

The running game showed up last week against Colorado.

Gary Brightwell rumbled for 117 yards, Michael Wiley ripped off a huge run on his way to 122 yards, and all of a sudden, the offense started to show more pop.

The offense can move the ball, and it’s not making a ton of big mistakes, but it’s not scoring when it has its chances. If it can just convert everything in the red zone and finally finish off some of these drives – there were two missed opportunities against the Buffaloes and three empty trips in the last two games – it’ll have a shot.

What’s Going To Happen

Arizona State will win on the lines, that that should be enough to get by in a fun, spirited fight with a good performance from Arizona.

Neither team takes the ball away enough to matter, and neither offense can seem to get anything consistently going to control the tempo. Arizona State has a killer pass rush, and Arizona doesn’t. The Sun Devils will make a few of the plays the Wildcats can’t and won’t.

Arizona State vs Arizona Prediction, Line

Arizona State 30, Arizona 17

Arizona State -11.5, o/u: 56.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 3

