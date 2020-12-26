Arizona Cardinals vs San Francisco 49ers prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.

Arizona Cardinals vs San Francisco 49ers Broadcast

Date: Saturday, December 26

Game Time: 4:30 ET

Venue: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ

Network: Amazon Prime Video

Arizona Cardinals (8-6) vs San Francisco (5-9) Game Preview

Why San Francisco Will Win

The Niners get to play the role of spoiler in a rare road game that’s not a road game – at least for the moment. They’ve been used to their temporary home in Glendale, and with no crowd, any sort of road advantage for the other side doesn’t matter.

The Cardinals pulled up out of their nosedive with tow straight wins, but the pass defense has bee hit hard for over 300 yards in two of the last three games. The Niners might not be winning, but they’re putting up a ton of yards through the air with close to 900 in the last three games, but …

Why Arizona Cardinals Will Win

San Francisco can’t stop turning the ball over.

All of the injury losses and all of the issues have stacked up in the ugly second half of the season. The defense is still tough, but the offense keeps putting that D in bad position after bad position with mistakes.

San Francisco has turned it over multiple times in each of the last eight games and in ten of the last 11. Arizona seems to find ways to overcome its turnovers, but it’s great when it’s the one forcing the errors going 5-1 when forcing multiple takeaways.

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

TE George Kittle, San Francisco

Are you really going to trust Kittle in your biggest game of the season? Back from the foot injury that kept him out over the last several weeks. He needs to be a part of the San Francisco midrange passing game that’s generating yards, but not enough success. Kittle only has two touchdown catches and two 100-yard games, but he’ll be targeted at least seven times.

What’s Going To Happen

Arizona desperately needs this to stay alive in the playoff hunt. It’s clinging to the final spot, but San Francisco is just dangerous enough to screw things up with a tough defense and a passing attack that can get hot.

However, the Niners will turn it over just enough to let the Cardinals overcome their own mistakes to get a harder-fought win that they might like.

Arizona Cardinals vs San Francisco 49ers Prediction, Line

Arizona 30, San Francisco 24

Arizona -5, o/u: 49.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

