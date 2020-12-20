Arizona Cardinals vs Philadelphia Eagles prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.

Arizona Cardinals vs Philadelphia Eagles Broadcast

Date: Sunday, December 20

Game Time: 4:05 ET

Venue: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ

Network: FOX

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Arizona Cardinals (7-6) vs Philadelphia Eagles (4-8-1) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on the NFL, go to BetMGM

Why Philadelphia Eagles Will Win

Jalen Hurts wasn’t bad.

He’s not Aaron Rodgers quite yet, but he was fine against New Orleans, he brought a new energy, and the team broke a four-game losing streak with a win. The offense came up with its best day since mid-October.

The defense continues to be great against downfield pass plays, the Eagle passing attack is decent at pushing the ball a bit, and in this, it’s about the turnovers.

Philadelphia is 4-0 when generating two or more takeaways, and 0-8-1 when it doesn’t. Arizona has given it up two times or more six times and in two of the last three games.

Why Arizona Cardinals Will Win

Jalen Hurts wasn’t that good.

He was fine, and the running game was great thanks to Hurts, but he misfired on a few too many passes. There isn’t much of an Eagle passing game to worry about, and now the Cardinals have a full game tape of Hurts to figure out how to try keeping him in the pocket.

Arizona should be able to run well. It’s been a bit hit-or-miss over the last few weeks, but the Eagles had problems with the Browns, Giants, and Packers were able to run without any issues. If the Cardinals can commit to the run and get Kyler Murray in a groove and if they outrush the Eagles, they win.

NFL Expert Picks | NFL Schedule, Predictions

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

QB Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia

He’s one of the biggest home run swing calls in the fantasy playoffs. He’s going to run, and he’s eventually going to be a playmaker around the goal line. While he only threw for 167 yards and a touchdown against New Orleans, he ran for 106 yards. There’s a chance you can win your big game if Hurts comes up large.

What’s Going To Happen

Philadelphia needs this to stay alive – barely – in the playoff chase, and Arizona has to pull this off to stay in the top seven. A 7-6 Cardinal loss is a big, big problem with the 6-7 Vikings and Bears playing each other.

Home hasn’t meant everything to the Cardinals, but it’ll come up with a good defensive effort to go along with a strong all-around performance from Murray.

Arizona Cardinals vs Philadelphia Eagles Prediction, Line

Arizona 26, Philadelphia 17

Bet on Arizona Cardinals vs Philadelphia Eagles with BetMGM

Arizona -6.5, o/u: 48.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 3

5: Mank

1: Saved By The Bell