Arizona Cardinals vs New York Giants prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.

Arizona Cardinals vs New York Giants Broadcast

Date: Sunday, December 13

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

Network: FOX

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Arizona Cardinals (6-6) vs New York Giants (5-7) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on the NFL, go to BetMGM

Why Arizona Cardinals Will Win

The Cardinals have to get back to bombing away again.

Kyler Murray hasn’t been quite right since banging up his shoulder, DeAndre Hopkins is hurting, and the consistent production hasn’t been there.

The passing game has to turn it loose.

The Giant defense has been strong lately, but it helped to face Cincinnati and Philadelphia along the way. The Cardinals were taken out of their groove by the Rams and Patriots, and now they have to get the tempo going. The running game is still good, and passing game should be able to hit the Giants with a slew of quick hitters, and …

– CFN Experts Picks: NFL

Why New York Giants Will Win

The Cardinals are in a massive slump.

They were one Hail Murray pass against Buffalo away from being on a five-game losing streak with an O that can’t seem push the ball deep and a ground attack that isn’t quite the same with Murray not being Murray.

The Giants are trending up with a four-game winning streak, helped by a defense that took the ball away ten times in the last four games. Yeah, Arizona can’t run, and it’ll have a hard time against a Giant D that allowed over 100 yards just there times in the last ten games.

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

QB Kyler Murray, Arizona

It’s not like he has been bad, but ever since throwing the miraculous game-winning pass against Buffalo – and after he dinged up his shoulder – he has run for a grand total of 61 yards with no touchdowns in the last three games. The touchdown passes have been there, but the yards haven’t. It’s gotten to a point that was unthinkable a few weeks ago – he’s not an automatic start in your playoffs.

What’s Going To Happen

Not only is New York trending up, but it gets QB Daniel Jones back from a hamstring injury. The Arizona offense isn’t moving, the Giant defense is playing great, and the New York running game will end up doing what it must to keep Murray and company on the sidelines just enough to be a problem.

Arizona Cardinals vs New York Giants Prediction, Line

New York Giants 26, Arizona 24

Bet on Arizona Cardinals vs New York Giants with BetMGM

Arizona -2.5, o/u: 46.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3

5: Wonder Woman 1984

1: A Holly Dolly Christmas