Appalachian State vs Georgia Southern Prediction, Game Preview

Appalachian State vs Georgia Southern prediction and game preview.

Appalachian State vs Georgia Southern Broadcast

Date: Saturday, December 12

Game Time: 6:00 ET

Venue: Allen E.Paulson Stadium, Statesboro, GA

Network: ESPN3

Appalachian State (7-3) vs Georgia Southern (7-4) Game Preview

Why Appalachian State Will Win

So Appalachian State can’t beat the best of the best Group of Five programs this year.

Marshall is the best team in Conference USA – even after the loss to Rice. The Mountaineers provided a fight, and they pushed Coastal Carolina and Louisiana. Those are the three losses. There haven’t been too many problems against anyone else.

But it comes down to this – how are they against the run?

They managed to hold everyone but Marshall and Texas State to under 200 yards – and allowed under 220 to those other two – keeping both Coastal Carolina and Louisiana from going off.

Hold down the Georgia Southern ground game, hold down Georgia Southern. Veteran QB and leading rusher Shai Werts missed the Florida Atlantic game last week and is still hurting.

Why Georgia Southern Will Win

Turnovers, turnovers, turnovers.

Appalachian State has cranked up the offense, and the defense is the best in the Sun Belt, but giveaways have been the problem with three picks against Coastal Carolina and three more against Louisiana. In the three losses, the team is -6 in turnover margin, and it’s +4 in the seven wins, only losing the turnover margin once.

Georgia Southern doesn’t screw up enough to matter. It has given it up twice in four games – losing three of them – but the defense has made up for the mistakes with a whole lot of takeaways.

The Eagles have forced 19 turnovers over the last eight games. Force multiple ASU turnovers, control the clock with the running game, and the formula should work.

What’s Going To Happen

Georgia Southern has lost four games, one of them was 28-14 to Coastal Carolina, and the other three were very, very tight and could’ve gone the other way.

It’s also 6-0 at home.

The defense will hold up against the Appalachian State balance and will force two takeaways, but the running game won’t work well enough.

The Eagles have only failed to hit 200 rushing yards three times, and they lost them all. They’re not going to run for 200 yards against a fired up ASU D.

Appalachian State vs Georgia Southern Prediction, Line

Appalachian State 27, Georgia Southern 20

Appalachian State -9.5, o/u: 45

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 3

