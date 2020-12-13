AP Top 25 College Football Poll, Rankings: Week 15

Where do all the top teams rank in the 2020 Week 15 AP Poll Top 25? Which teams are just outside of the rankings?

Also Receiving Votes: Oklahoma State 83, Marshall 47, Boise State 12, UCF 11, Washington 9, Army 9, Auburn 8, TCU 3, Appalachian State 1

Last Week AP rankings in parentheses

25. San Jose State Spartans 6-0 (NR) 124

24. NC State Wolfpack 8-3 (NR) 137

23. Buffalo Bulls 5-0 (24) 183

22. Liberty Flames 9-1 (22) 184

21. Texas Longhorns 6-3 (23) 227

20. Tulsa Golden Hurricane 6-1 (18) 408

19. Miami Hurricanes 8-2 (9) 454

18. Iowa Hawkeyes 6-2 (19) 502

17. Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns 9-1 (17) 566

16. North Carolina Tar Heels 8-3 (20) 631

15. Northwestern Wildcats 6-1 (15) 691

14. BYU Cougars 10-1 (14) 724

13. USC Trojans 5-0 (16) 774

12. Oklahoma Sooners 7-2 (13) 902

11. Florida Gators 8-2 (6) 940

10. Georgia Bulldogs 7-2 (12) 968

9. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers 11-0 (11) 994

8. Iowa State Cyclones 8-2 (10) 1059

7. Indiana Hoosiers 6-1 (8) 1140

6. Cincinnati Bearcats 8-0 (7) 1248

5. Texas A&M Aggies 7-1 (5) 1286

4. Clemson Tigers 9-1 (4) 1388

3. Ohio State Buckeyes 5-0 (3) 1405

2. Notre Dame Fighting Irish 10-0 (2) 1482

1. Alabama Crimson Tide 10-0 (1) 1550 (62 1st play votes)