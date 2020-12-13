AP Top 25 College Football Poll, Rankings: Week 15

shares
By CollegeFootballNews.com |
December 13, 2020 1:10 pm
Where do all the top teams rank in the 2020 Week 15 AP Poll Top 25? Which teams are just outside of the rankings?
Also Receiving Votes: Oklahoma State 83, Marshall 47, Boise State 12, UCF 11, Washington 9, Army 9, Auburn 8, TCU 3, Appalachian State 1
25. San Jose State Spartans 6-0 (NR) 124
24. NC State Wolfpack 8-3 (NR) 137
23. Buffalo Bulls 5-0 (24) 183
22. Liberty Flames 9-1 (22) 184
21. Texas Longhorns 6-3 (23) 227
20. Tulsa Golden Hurricane 6-1 (18) 408
19. Miami Hurricanes 8-2 (9) 454
18. Iowa Hawkeyes 6-2 (19) 502
17. Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns 9-1 (17) 566
16. North Carolina Tar Heels 8-3 (20) 631
15. Northwestern Wildcats 6-1 (15) 691
14. BYU Cougars 10-1 (14) 724
13. USC Trojans 5-0 (16) 774
12. Oklahoma Sooners 7-2 (13) 902
11. Florida Gators 8-2 (6) 940
10. Georgia Bulldogs 7-2 (12) 968
9. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers 11-0 (11) 994
8. Iowa State Cyclones 8-2 (10) 1059
7. Indiana Hoosiers 6-1 (8) 1140
6. Cincinnati Bearcats 8-0 (7) 1248
5. Texas A&M Aggies 7-1 (5) 1286
4. Clemson Tigers 9-1 (4) 1388
3. Ohio State Buckeyes 5-0 (3) 1405
2. Notre Dame Fighting Irish 10-0 (2) 1482
1. Alabama Crimson Tide 10-0 (1) 1550 (62 1st play votes)
