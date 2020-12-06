AP Top 25 College Football Poll, Rankings: Week 14

Where do all the top teams rank in the 2020 Week 14 AP Poll Top 25? Which teams are just outside of the rankings?
Also Receiving Votes:North Carolina State 98, Marshall 66, San Jose State 66, Oklahoma State 33, UCF 11, Boise State 10, Washington 10, Auburn 9, Missouri 8, Nevada 5, Army 2, UCLA 1, TCU 1
Last Week AP rankings in parentheses
25. Wisconsin Badgers 2-2 (18) 115
24. Buffalo Bulls 4-0 (NR) 145
23. Texas Longhorns 6-3 (NR) 164
22. Liberty Flames 9-1 (25) 191
21. Colorado Buffaloes 4-0 (NR) 253
20. North Carolina Tar Heels 7-3 (NR) 306
19. Iowa Hawkeyes 5-2 (24) 424
18. Tulsa Golden Hurricane 6-1 (22) 444
17. Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns 9-1 (20) 560
16. USC Trojans 3-0 (17) 624
15. Northwestern Wildcats 5-1 (11) 647
14. BYU Cougars 9-1 (8) 713
