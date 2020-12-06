AP Top 25 College Football Poll, Rankings: Week 14

Where do all the top teams rank in the 2020 Week 14 AP Poll Top 25? Which teams are just outside of the rankings?

Also Receiving Votes:North Carolina State 98, Marshall 66, San Jose State 66, Oklahoma State 33, UCF 11, Boise State 10, Washington 10, Auburn 9, Missouri 8, Nevada 5, Army 2, UCLA 1, TCU 1

Last Week AP rankings in parentheses

25. Wisconsin Badgers 2-2 (18) 115

24. Buffalo Bulls 4-0 (NR) 145

23. Texas Longhorns 6-3 (NR) 164

22. Liberty Flames 9-1 (25) 191

21. Colorado Buffaloes 4-0 (NR) 253

20. North Carolina Tar Heels 7-3 (NR) 306

19. Iowa Hawkeyes 5-2 (24) 424

18. Tulsa Golden Hurricane 6-1 (22) 444

17. Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns 9-1 (20) 560

16. USC Trojans 3-0 (17) 624

15. Northwestern Wildcats 5-1 (11) 647

14. BYU Cougars 9-1 (8) 713

13. Oklahoma Sooners 7-2 (13) 837

12. Georgia Bulldogs 6-2 (11) 914

11. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers 8-0 (14) 923

10. Iowa State Cyclones 8-2 (12) 947

9. Miami Hurricanes 8-1 (9) 1039

8. Indiana Hoosiers 6-1 (10) 1047

7. Cincinnati Bearcats 8-0 (7) 1204

6. Florida Gators 8-1 (6) 1233

5. Texas A&M Aggies 7-1 (5) 1274

4. Clemson Tigers 9-1 (4) 1387

3. Ohio State Buckeyes 5-0 (3) 1407

2. Notre Dame Fighting Irish 10-0 (2) 1482

1. Alabama Crimson Tide 9-0 (1) 1550 (62 1st place votes)