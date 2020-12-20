AP Top 25 College Football Poll, Rankings: Regular Season Final

Where do all the top teams rank in the 2020 final regular season AP Poll Top 25? Which teams are just outside of the rankings?
Also Receiving Votes: Oklahoma State 115, Army 36, Buffalo 15, UCF 14, Marshall 13, Ball State 11, Washington 7, UAB 5, TCU 4, Memphis 2, Colorado 1
Last Week AP rankings in parentheses
25. Oregon Ducks 4-2 (NR) 126
24. NC State Wolfpack 8-3 (24) 181
23. Liberty Flames 9-1 (22) 207
22. Tulsa Golden Hurricane 6-2 (20) 274
21. USC Trojans 5-1 (13) 276
20. Texas Longhorns 6-3 (21) 291
19. San Jose State Spartans 7-0 (25) 372
18. Miami Hurricanes 8-2 (19) 475
17. Iowa Hawkeyes 6-2 (18) 556
16. Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns 9-1 (17) 642
