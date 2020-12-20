AP Top 25 College Football Poll, Rankings: Regular Season Final

Where do all the top teams rank in the 2020 final regular season AP Poll Top 25? Which teams are just outside of the rankings?

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

– Coaches Poll Rankings Greatest Programs of All-Time

Also Receiving Votes: Oklahoma State 115, Army 36, Buffalo 15, UCF 14, Marshall 13, Ball State 11, Washington 7, UAB 5, TCU 4, Memphis 2, Colorado 1

Last Week AP rankings in parentheses

25. Oregon Ducks 4-2 (NR) 126

24. NC State Wolfpack 8-3 (24) 181

23. Liberty Flames 9-1 (22) 207

22. Tulsa Golden Hurricane 6-2 (20) 274

21. USC Trojans 5-1 (13) 276

20. Texas Longhorns 6-3 (21) 291

19. San Jose State Spartans 7-0 (25) 372

18. Miami Hurricanes 8-2 (19) 475

17. Iowa Hawkeyes 6-2 (18) 556

16. Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns 9-1 (17) 642

– Championship Week Scoreboard, Predictions

15. Northwestern Wildcats 6-2 (15) 666

14. North Carolina Tar Heels 8-3 (16) 685

13. BYU Cougars 10-1 (14) 779

12. Iowa State Cyclones 8-3 (8) 845

11. Georgia Bulldogs 7-2 (10) 959

10. Florida Gators 8-3 (11) 1001

9. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers 11-0 (9) 1024

8. Oklahoma Sooners 8-2 (12) 1088

7. Indiana Hoosiers 6-1 (7) 1123

6. Cincinnati Bearcats 9-0 (6) 1262

5. Texas A&M Aggies 8-1 (5) 1297

4. Notre Dame Fighting Irish 10-1 (2) 1338

3. Ohio State Buckeyes 6-0 (3) 1424

2. Clemson Tigers 10-1 (4) 1482

1. Alabama Crimson Tide 11-0 (1) 1550 (62 1st place votes)