AP Poll Top 25 Projection, Rankings Prediction: Week 15

By CollegeFootballNews.com |
December 13, 2020 1:18 am
What will the 2020 AP Poll probably be after the Week 15 games? It’s our predicted best guess on the latest college football rankings.
This is the prediction of the AP Poll Top 25 after Week 15 of the college football season. Again, this is a projection and not the real AP Poll.
Last Week AP rankings in parentheses
25. NC State Wolfpack 8-3 (NR)
24. San Jose State Spartans 6-0 (NR)
23. Buffalo Bulls 5-0 (24)
22. Texas Longhorns 6-3 (23)
21. Liberty Flames 9-1 (22)
20. Tulsa Golden Hurricane 6-1 (18)
19. Miami Hurricanes 8-2 (9)
18. Iowa Hawkeyes 6-2 (19)
17. Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns 9-1 (17)
16. North Carolina Tar Heels 8-3 (20)
15. Northwestern Wildcats 6-1 (15)
14. USC Trojans 5-0 (16)
13. BYU Cougars 10-1 (14)
12. Oklahoma Sooners 7-2 (13)
11. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers 11-0 (11)
10. Georgia Bulldogs 7-2 (12)
9. Florida Gators 8-2 (6)
8. Iowa State Cyclones 8-2 (10)
7. Indiana Hoosiers 6-1 (8)
6. Cincinnati Bearcats 8-0 (7)
5. Texas A&M Aggies 7-1 (5)
4. Clemson Tigers 9-1 (4)
3. Ohio State Buckeyes 5-0 (3)
2. Notre Dame Fighting Irish 10-0 (2)
1. Alabama Crimson Tide 10-0 (1)
