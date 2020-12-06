AP Poll Top 25 Projection, Rankings Prediction: Week 14

What will the 2020 AP Poll probably be after the Week 14 games? It’s our predicted best guess on the latest college football rankings.

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

– AP Poll Rankings Greatest Programs of All-Time

This is the prediction of the AP Poll Top 25 after Week 14 of the college football season. Again, this is a projection and not the real AP Poll.

Last Week AP rankings in parentheses

25. Buffalo Bulls 4-0 (NR)

24. Marshall Thundering Herd 7-1 (15)

23. Colorado Buffaloes 4-0 (NR)

22. Texas Longhorns 6-3 (NR)

21. North Carolina Tar Heels 7-3 (NR)

– Coaches Poll Top 25 Projection: Week 14

20. Liberty Flames 9-1 (25)

19. Iowa Hawkeyes 5-2 (24)

18. Tulsa Golden Hurricane 6-1 (22)

17. Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns 9-1 (20)

16. BYU Cougars 9-1 (8)

15. USC Trojans 3-0 (17)

14. Northwestern Wildcats 5-1 (11)

13. Oklahoma Sooners 7-2 (13)

12. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers 8-0 (14)

11. Georgia Bulldogs 6-2 (11)

– Week 14 Scoreboard, Predictions

10. Iowa State Cyclones 8-2 (12)

9. Indiana Hoosiers 6-1 (10)

8. Miami Hurricanes 8-1 (9)

7. Cincinnati Bearcats 8-0 (7)

6. Florida Gators 8-1 (6)

5. Texas A&M Aggies 7-1 (5)

4. Clemson Tigers 9-1 (4)

3. Ohio State Buckeyes 5-0 (3)

2. Notre Dame Fighting Irish 10-0 (2)

1. Alabama Crimson Tide 9-0 (1)