AP Poll Top 25 Projection, Rankings Prediction: Week 14

What will the 2020 AP Poll probably be after the Week 14 games? It’s our predicted best guess on the latest college football rankings.
– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak
– AP Poll Rankings Greatest Programs of All-Time
This is the prediction of the AP Poll Top 25 after Week 14 of the college football season. Again, this is a projection and not the real AP Poll.
Last Week AP rankings in parentheses
25. Buffalo Bulls 4-0 (NR)
24. Marshall Thundering Herd 7-1 (15)
23. Colorado Buffaloes 4-0 (NR)
22. Texas Longhorns 6-3 (NR)
21. North Carolina Tar Heels 7-3 (NR)
– Coaches Poll Top 25 Projection: Week 14
20. Liberty Flames 9-1 (25)
19. Iowa Hawkeyes 5-2 (24)
18. Tulsa Golden Hurricane 6-1 (22)
17. Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns 9-1 (20)
16. BYU Cougars 9-1 (8)
15. USC Trojans 3-0 (17)
14. Northwestern Wildcats 5-1 (11)
13. Oklahoma Sooners 7-2 (13)
12. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers 8-0 (14)
11. Georgia Bulldogs 6-2 (11)
– Week 14 Scoreboard, Predictions