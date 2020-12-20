AP Poll Top 25 Projection, Rankings Prediction: Final Regular Season

shares
By CollegeFootballNews.com |
December 20, 2020 1:30 am
What will the 2020 AP Poll probably be after the end of the regular season? It’s our predicted best guess on the latest college football rankings.
What will the AP Poll Top 25 probably look like after the end of the college football regular season? This is a projection and not the real AP Poll.
Last Week AP rankings in parentheses
25. NC State Wolfpack 8-3 (24)
24. Oregon Ducks 4-2 (NR)
23. Liberty Flames 9-1 (22)
22. Texas Longhorns 6-3 (21)
21. Tulsa Golden Hurricane 6-2 (20)
20. USC Trojans 5-1 (13)
19. Miami Hurricanes 8-2 (19)
18. Iowa Hawkeyes 6-2 (18)
17. San Jose State Spartans 7-0 (25)
16. Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns 9-1 (17)
15. North Carolina Tar Heels 8-3 (16)
14. Northwestern Wildcats 6-2 (15)
13. BYU Cougars 10-1 (14)
12. Iowa State Cyclones 8-3 (8)
11. Georgia Bulldogs 7-2 (10)
10. Florida Gators 8-3 (11)
9. Oklahoma Sooners 8-2 (12)
8. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers 11-0 (9)
7. Indiana Hoosiers 6-1 (7)
6. Cincinnati Bearcats 9-0 (6)
5. Notre Dame Fighting Irish 10-1 (2)
4. Texas A&M Aggies 8-1 (5)
3. Ohio State Buckeyes 6-0 (3)
2. Clemson Tigers 10-1 (4)
1. Alabama Crimson Tide 11-0 (1)
