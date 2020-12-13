Amway USA TODAY Coaches Poll Top 25 Rankings: Week 15

By CollegeFootballNews.com |
December 13, 2020 1:02 pm
Where do all the top teams rank in Week 15 of the Amway USA TODAY Coaches Poll Top 25? Which teams just missed out but received votes?
Others Receiving Votes: Buffalo 102; Auburn 45; Army 35; Boise State 30; Marshall 29; Washington 22; Missouri 17; Colorado 17; Nevada 10; Wisconsin 8; Southern Methodist 7; Oregon 6; Utah 4; TCU 1
Last week’s ranking in parentheses
25. San Jose State Spartans 6-0 (NR) 127
24. Texas Longhorns 6-3 (23) 176
23. NC State Wolfpack 8-3 (24) 185
22. Oklahoma State Cowboys 7-3 (NR) 189
21. Liberty Flames 9-1 (21) 194
20. Tulsa Golden Hurricane 6-1 (19) 365
19. Miami Hurricanes 8-2 (8) 194
18. Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns 9-1 (17) 510
17. Iowa Hawkeyes 6-2 (18) 526
16. BYU Cougars 9-1 (16) 616
15. North Carolina Tar Heels 8-3 (20) 626
14. Northwestern Wildcats 6-1 (14) 779
13. USC Trojans 4-0 (15) 798
12. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers 11-0 (13) 884
11. Florida Gators 8-2 (6) 912
10. Oklahoma Sooners 7-2 (12) 933
9. Georgia Bulldogs 7-2 (10) 1038
8. Iowa State Cyclones 8-2 (11) 1065
7. Indiana Hoosiers 6-1 (9) 1088
6. Cincinnati Bearcats 8-0 (7) 1213
5. Texas A&M Aggies 7-1 (5) 1292
4. Ohio State Buckeyes 5-0 (4) 1381
3. Clemson Tigers 9-1 (3) 1403
2. Notre Dame Fighting Irish 10-0 (2) (1481 (2 1st place votes)
1. Alabama Crimson Tide 10-0 (1) 1548 (60 1st place votes)
