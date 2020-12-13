Amway USA TODAY Coaches Poll Top 25 Rankings: Week 15

Where do all the top teams rank in Week 15 of the Amway USA TODAY Coaches Poll Top 25? Which teams just missed out but received votes?

Others Receiving Votes: Buffalo 102; Auburn 45; Army 35; Boise State 30; Marshall 29; Washington 22; Missouri 17; Colorado 17; Nevada 10; Wisconsin 8; Southern Methodist 7; Oregon 6; Utah 4; TCU 1

Last week’s ranking in parentheses

25. San Jose State Spartans 6-0 (NR) 127

24. Texas Longhorns 6-3 (23) 176

23. NC State Wolfpack 8-3 (24) 185

22. Oklahoma State Cowboys 7-3 (NR) 189

21. Liberty Flames 9-1 (21) 194

20. Tulsa Golden Hurricane 6-1 (19) 365

19. Miami Hurricanes 8-2 (8) 194

18. Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns 9-1 (17) 510

17. Iowa Hawkeyes 6-2 (18) 526

16. BYU Cougars 9-1 (16) 616

15. North Carolina Tar Heels 8-3 (20) 626

14. Northwestern Wildcats 6-1 (14) 779

13. USC Trojans 4-0 (15) 798

12. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers 11-0 (13) 884

11. Florida Gators 8-2 (6) 912

10. Oklahoma Sooners 7-2 (12) 933

9. Georgia Bulldogs 7-2 (10) 1038

8. Iowa State Cyclones 8-2 (11) 1065

7. Indiana Hoosiers 6-1 (9) 1088

6. Cincinnati Bearcats 8-0 (7) 1213

5. Texas A&M Aggies 7-1 (5) 1292

4. Ohio State Buckeyes 5-0 (4) 1381

3. Clemson Tigers 9-1 (3) 1403

2. Notre Dame Fighting Irish 10-0 (2) (1481 (2 1st place votes)

1. Alabama Crimson Tide 10-0 (1) 1548 (60 1st place votes)

