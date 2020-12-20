Amway USA TODAY Coaches Poll Top 25 Rankings: Regular Season Final

Where do all the top teams rank in the final regular season Amway USA TODAY Coaches Poll Top 25? Which teams just missed out but received votes?

Others Receiving Votes: Oregon 115; Army 61; Auburn 27; Colorado 16; Ball State 13; Washington 11; Wisconsin 10; Southern Methodist 10; Buffalo 9; UAB 5; Boise State 4; Utah 2; Nevada 2.

Last week’s ranking in parentheses

25. Tulsa Golden Hurricane 6-2 (20) 191

24. Texas Longhorns 6-3 (24) 198

23. Liberty Flames 9-1 (21) 206

22. NC State Wolfpack 8-3 (23) 207

21. Oklahoma State Cowboys 7-3 (22) 211

20. San Jose State Spartans 7-0 (25) 360

19. USC Trojans 4-1 (13) 388

18. Miami Hurricanes 8-2 (19) 471

17. Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns 9-1 (18) 556

16. Iowa Hawkeyes 6-2 (17) 583

15. BYU Cougars 9-1 (16) 657

14. North Carolina Tar Heels 8-3 (15) 699

13. Northwestern Wildcats 6-2 (14) 724

12. Iowa State Cyclones 8-3 (8) 838

11. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers 11-0 (12) 911

10. Florida Gators 8-3 (11) 981

9. Georgia Bulldogs 7-2 (9)

8. Indiana Hoosiers 6-1 (7) 1056

7. Oklahoma Sooners 8-2 (10) 1104

6. Cincinnati Bearcats 9-0 (6) 1204

5. Texas A&M Aggies 8-1 (5) 1297

4. Notre Dame Fighting Irish 10-1 (2) 1317

3. Ohio State Buckeyes 6-0 (4) 1379

2. Clemson Tigers 10-1 (3) 1456

1. Alabama Crimson Tide 11-0 (1) 1525 (61st 1st place points)

