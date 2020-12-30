Alabama vs Notre Dame: Rose Bowl Game Prediction, Game Preview

Alabama vs Notre Dame: Rose Bowl Game Bowl presented by Capital One prediction and game preview.

Alabama vs Notre Dame: Rose Bowl Game presented by Capital One Broadcast

Date: Friday, January 1

Game Time: 5:00 pm ET

Venue: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

Network: ESPN

Alabama (11-0) vs Notre Dame (10-1) Game Preview

Three Reasons Why You Should Watch The Rose Bowl Game

– It’s not the College Football Playoff semifinal as expected. It’s the Rose Bowl, but it’s not in Pasadena – moved because families and fans wouldn’t be allowed to see the game in California – so instead of being held in one of the most iconic settings in all of sports on New Year’s Day, it’s in the glass and glitz of AT&T Stadium.

That’s okay. Let’s be honest here – the Rose Bowl is best when it’s Big Ten vs. Pac-12, anyway. But this is the Rose Bowl Game presented by Capital One, and it’s a College Football Playoff semifinal between Notre Dame and Alabama.

There are a whole lot of big things happening there.

It’s a big matchup in a big stadium with a big bowl name with a lot of words in one of the biggest of games. Everything about this game is a big deal – including the spread, but more on that later.

It’s the eighth all-time meeting between two iconic programs with the Irish holding a 6-2 advantage.

– The Irish rolled through the regular season on the way to the ACC Championship, and they’re a lot better than they looked in the rough 34-10 loss to Clemson. They have the lines, the running game, and a veteran QB in Ian Book who won’t get rattled in the big game spotlight.

It might be the College Football Playoff, but there’s about as little pressure as reasonably possible on the Irish – all that is on the other side of the field. They’re not supposed to win this game, and they’re not even supposed to make this close – and they brought the attitude of a totally disrespected team to Arlington.

Notre Dame is on a decent bowl run, winning four of the last six and six of the last ten after going from the 1995 Fiesta to the 2007 Sugar losing nine straight.

– Alabama has the high-powered offense that averages 550 yards per game, it has three Heisman-caliber superstars in QB Mac Jones, WR DeVonta Smith, and RB Najee Harris, and it has the potential to make it five national championship appearances in six seasons with a win.

The Crimson Tide are 7-2 in their last nine post-season games – both of those losses were national championships. Ever since losing the 2009 Sugar Bowl to Utah, Nick Saban is 12-4 in bowl/playoff games with five national titles during the run, including a 42-14 wipeout of Notre Dame in the 2013 BCS National Championship.

– Why Alabama Will Win The Rose Bowl Game

– Why Notre Dame Will Win The Rose Bowl Game

– What’s Going to Happen, Prediction, History

