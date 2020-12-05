Alabama vs LSU Prediction, Game Preview

Alabama vs LSU prediction and game preview.

Alabama vs LSU Broadcast

Date: Saturday, December 5

Game Time: 8:00 ET

Venue: Tiger Stadium, Baton Rouge, LA

Network: CBS

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Alabama (8-0) vs LSU (3-4) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on the NFL, go to BetMGM

Why Alabama Will Win

This thing is an unstoppable machine.

Alabama is putting games away with frightening ease, rolling through an all-SEC schedule without so much as a blip along the way – no one has come closer than 15.

Mac Jones is throwing like an NFL starter, the receiving corps hasn’t missed a beat after losing Jaylen Waddle, and Najee Harris has all but locked up the Doak Walker as the nation’s best running back. The offense is the easy part.

The defense has found its groove, too.

There was some concern early in the year when the Tide got into the wild shootout against Ole Miss, but that’s been it. Teams go into a panic trying to keep up, and it doesn’t work.

Now the Tide get an LSU offense that can’t seem to do anything consistently right. It’s trying, but there are a whole lot of young players trying to find something that works. There’s no running game, and there are too many mistakes from the inexperienced quarterbacks. The Tigers will press, and the mistakes will follow.

– Week 14 College Schedule

Why LSU Will Win

The defense has had its moments.

It hasn’t been special, and it was helped by lousy weather last week against Texas A&M, but it’s not bad against the run and does a good job of getting into the backfield.

It might not seem like it with the pass defense getting torched too easily, but there’s enough talent in the secondary to rise up and make a few plays here and there to not make this target practice for Mac Jones and company.

The D is good enough to hold up on third downs, the passing attack isn’t that bad as long as the quarterbacks get time to work, and the fight appears to still be there.

– CFN Experts Picks: College

What’s Going To Happen

This game used to stop the sports world.

It was the biggest game of last year, it’s been a national championship-level battle on a consistent basis, and … it’s not that this time around.

For those of you who believe in these sorts of things, the pattern favors LSU – it has alternated win-loss-win all year, and now it’s coming off a loss. But the talent and everything else favors Alabama.

There’s a chance the Tide come in just a wee bit ready just to get this over with – it’s on to the SEC Championship after this – and there could be a lack of focus after getting past the Auburn game.

They’ll come in, take care of business, and get out. This will be done after the first quarter.

Alabama vs LSU Prediction, Line

Alabama 48, LSU 15

Bet on Alabama vs LSU with BetMGM

Alabama -29.5, o/u: 67

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 3

5: Gangs of London

1: Hillbilly Elegy

CFN 1-127 Rankings | Bowl & CFP Projections