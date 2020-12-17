Alabama vs Florida: SEC Championship Prediction, Game Preview

Alabama vs Florida: SEC Championship prediction and game preview.

Alabama vs Florida: SEC Championship Broadcast

Date: Saturday, December 19

Game Time: 8:00 pm

Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA

Network: CBS

Alabama (10-0) vs Florida (8-2) Game Preview

Three Reasons Why You Should Watch The SEC Championship

– Let’s not dwell on what this game could’ve been. Okay, fine … dwell away – and without mentioning the shoe.

This could’ve and should’ve been a huge moment for the SEC, for Florida, and for fans who wanted to see this as some sort of a College Football Playoff quarterfinal – at least for the Gators.

Oh it’ll be fun, and we’ll all have a good time, but Florida’s total gag 37-34 loss to a mediocre LSU team that embodied the It Just Means More attitude of the SEC changed the narrative.

Now, unless Alabama gets blown out, it’s in the College Football Playoff win or lose – it was almost certainly in before Florida lost to LSU – and it’s going to take something like a 30-point dominant blowout for the Gators to get back into the CFP discussion. However …

– While the playoff ramifications for this are almost certainly gone, the Heisman is up for grabs. No, Trevor Lawrence isn’t going to win it. No, it’s not going to be Justin Fields, either – the sample sizes for both are too small. Your 2020 Heisman winner will come from this game, and it’s going to be …

Alabama has QB Mac Jones and WR DeVonta Smith, and RB Najee Harris deserves more credit than he’s getting. All three are good enough to win it, and all three might cancel each other out.

Florida’s Kyle Trask has thrown 40 touchdown passes in ten games and averages 372 yards per outing. Expand that out to 15 games, and he’ll have almost identical numbers as 2019 Joe Burrow, but with a lot more picks.

Florida doesn’t have to win for Trask to take the Heisman, but he’s got to do that whole 400-yard, three-plus touchdown thing that he makes look so routine.

It’s time for the stars to put on a show, because if they don’t, the Heisman talk next week will be thrown into a tailspin.

– The SEC Championship really is a big deal. Of course if you’re in the SEC and you’re good enough to play this game, it’s more about the snazzy t-shirt than anything else – considering you’re probably good enough to win the national title, too – but this is it. This is the conference championship that started it all when Alabama picked off Florida 28-21 back in 1992.

Alabama has won eight of these things, and Florida checks in with seven. Nick Saban is going for his sixth in nine seasons, and Dan Mullen is going for a win that might not get Florida to the College Football Playoff, but would be a tone-setter for the program.

Why Alabama, Florida Will Win

What’s Going to Happen, Prediction, History

