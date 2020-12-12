Alabama vs Arkansas Prediction, Game Preview

Alabama Crimson Tide vs Arkansas Razorbacks prediction and game preview.

Alabama vs Arkansas Broadcast

Date: Saturday, December 12

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Razorback Stadium, Fayetteville, AR

Network: ESPN

Alabama (9-0) vs. Arkansas (3-6) Game Preview

Why Alabama Will Win

Nothing is stopping this thing.

The Crimson Tide just keep getting better and better, roaring against LSU with 650 yards last week in the 55-17 win, It’s not just that the games are dominant practices, it’s that they’re essentially over by halftime, if not sooner.

Arkansas might be playing better this year, but it’s on a three-game losing streak – including a loss to LSU – allowing close to 1,500 yards over those three games with no luck defensively in any phase.

The Hogs are struggling a bit to move the chains on third downs, and the offensive style doesn’t help at all in a game like this – the O can’t slow things down.

Arkansas is dead last in the SEC in time of possession. It can strike quickly, but keeping the Bama O off the field is a must. With no real pass rush, there’s going to be a problem.

Why Arkansas Will Win

Bombs away.

The Arkansas defense doesn’t have the ability stop the Tide attack, but the offense has rolled whether or was Feleipe Franks under center, or KJ Jefferson, who got the start last week against Missouri and threw three touchdown passes and ran for a score.

The offense is efficient enough to at least make Alabama keep working, and the team has been great overall at not putting itself in a bad position with turnovers. The Hogs lead the SEC in turnover margin, giving it up just twice int eh last six games.

Arkansas has to be perfect, and …

What’s Going To Happen

Could Bama be just trying to get through this and move on as quickly as possible?

The program might be all about process and focus, but the battle with Florida for the SEC Championship the week after is all that truly matters. It’s going to be a tense game with everyone holding their breath that no one gets hurt before the big battle, and just as big a concern will be a plucky Hog team that will score just enough to make this interesting … at least for a little while.

Alabama vs Arkansas Prediction, Line

Alabama 52, Arkansas 24

Alabama -31.5, o/u: 68.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 3

