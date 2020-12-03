Air Force vs Utah State Prediction, Game Preview

Air Force vs Utah State prediction and game preview.

Air Force vs Utah State Broadcast

Date: Thursday, December 3rd

Game Time: 9:30 ET

Venue: Maverik Stadium, Logan, UT

Network: CBS Sports Network

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Air Force (2-2) vs Utah State (1-4) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on the NFL, go to BetMGM

Why Air Force Will Win

Can Utah State stop the run? Not really.

New Mexico wasn’t fully functional, and it still managed to run for close to 200 yards last week in Utah State’s win. Nevada and Fresno State was too busy firing at will through the air against the Aggies to bother running, but San Diego State motored for over 400 yards against a D allowing over five yards per carry.

Air Force has only played four games spaced out over the last two months, but it’s been fantastic against everyone but San Jose State with four touchdowns in each of the other three games and over 350 yards.

Utah State doesn’t have the San Jose State defense.

– Week 14 College Schedule

Why Utah State Will Win

The Utah State offense actually worked against New Mexico … sort of.

It ran and threw for 200 yards in the team’s best offensive output of the year, and the O has improved in each of the last three weeks. The offensive line has been a plus through all of the problems, and the defense – while bad against the run for most of the year – is active enough to get behind the line.

There’s a shot that Utah State is a case of a team finding some sort of a groove now that it’s a few weeks past a coaching change. This is a much better team than it showed over the first three weeks, and …

– CFN Experts Picks: College

What’s Going To Happen

Utah State beat a New Mexico team without QB Tevaka Tuioti – whoopee.

Air Force will go Air Force and run for over 300 yards while keeping the ball for well over 35 minutes, and closer to 40. Utah State will throw for a few yards, but it won’t be able to do enough to keep up.

Air Force vs Utah State Prediction, Line

Air Force 34, Utah State 20

Bet on Air Force vs Utah State with BetMGM

Air Orce -11.5, o/u: 51

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2

5: Gangs of London

1: Hillbilly Elegy

CFN 1-127 Rankings | Bowl & CFP Projections