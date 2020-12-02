ACC Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 14

ACC college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines and TV listings for Week 14 of the season.

Results So Far

SU: 58-18, ATS: 45-24, Point Total: 35-33

– Bet on ACC football at BetMGM

Saturday, December 5

12:00 ACC Network

Line: North Carolina -49.5, o/u: 70.5

2:30 NBC

Line: Notre Dame -33.5, o/u: 51.5

Bet $1 on the Notre Dame money line, WIN an additional $100 (in free bets) if Notre Dame scores a touchdown this weekend. Place your legal, online sports bets in CO, IN, NJ, TN and WV at BetMGM. New customer offer, terms and conditions apply. Bet now!

3:30 ESPN3

Line: Virginia -6, o/u: 54.5

4:00 ACC Network

Line: NC State -7, o/u: 60

7:30 ABC

Line: Clemson -22, o/u: 67

8:00 ACC Network

Line: Miami -15, o/u: 61.5