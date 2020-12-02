ACC Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 14

ACC college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines and TV listings for Week 14 of the season.
Results So Far
SU: 58-18, ATS: 45-24, Point Total: 35-33
– Bet on ACC football at BetMGM
Saturday, December 5
Western Carolina at North Carolina
12:00 ACC Network
Line: North Carolina -49.5, o/u: 70.5
Syracuse at Notre Dame
2:30 NBC
Line: Notre Dame -33.5, o/u: 51.5
Bet $1 on the Notre Dame money line, WIN an additional $100 (in free bets) if Notre Dame scores a touchdown this weekend. Place your legal, online sports bets in CO, IN, NJ, TN and WV at BetMGM. New customer offer, terms and conditions apply. Bet now!
Boston College at Virginia
3:30 ESPN3
Line: Virginia -6, o/u: 54.5
Georgia Tech at NC State
4:00 ACC Network
Line: NC State -7, o/u: 60
Clemson at Virginia Tech
7:30 ABC
Line: Clemson -22, o/u: 67
Miami at Duke
8:00 ACC Network
Line: Miami -15, o/u: 61.5