5 Best NFL Predictions Against The Spread: Week 14

What 5 NFL games appear to be the best bets and the best picks against the spread going into Week 14? Here you go. Enjoy.

Week 14 Fearless Predictions, Game Previews

– Week 14 NFL Predictions, Schedule, Times, Lines, Previews

– CFN Fearless Predictions & Game Previews

– CFN Expert Picks: NFL

Click on each game for the game preview and fearless prediction.

LINE: Tennessee -7.5

ATS PICK: Tennessee

– Bet on this, BetMGM latest line

Pick against Jacksonville at your own risk.

The Jaguars haven’t been all that bad with Mike Glennon at the helm, the running game has worked, and the defense has been just good enough to hold on. With Glennon in, the Jags lost to Cleveland by two and in overtime to Minnesota by a field goal.

Now they’re at home against a Tennessee team that just got ripped apart by Cleveland.

Call that a foreseeable clunker.

The Titans have been going full bore for weeks with two games against Indianapolis and an overtime battle at Baltimore and Cleveland came out smoking in a 41-35 win.

The Titans only beat Jacksonville by three at home in Week 2, so why like them by 7.5?

The Jaguar run defense has been awful. It was bad then, it’s struggling even more now, and Tennessee is coming off a shockingly bad game on the ground with just 62 yards. The three turnovers had something to do with it.

It’s all a long-winded way of saying that last week won’t happen twice in a row.

NEXT: Green Bay at Detroit