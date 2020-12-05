5 Best NFL Predictions Against The Spread: Week 13

What 5 NFL games appear to be the best bets and the best picks against the spread going into Week 13? Here you go. Enjoy.

Week 13 Fearless Predictions, Game Previews

Click on each game for the game preview and fearless prediction.

LINE: Minnesota -10

ATS PICK: Jacksonville

This is the apology pick.

Last week, our No. 1 NFL pick against the spread was Cleveland -7 over Jacksonville. It wasn’t asking for the world considering the Browns are good at professional football and Jackson really, really isn’t, but the pick was mostly based on one key element.

Mike Glennon.

The Jacksonville starting quarterback hadn’t done much of anything in years, and he wasn’t all that great when he was the starter at Chicago, and Tampa Bay, and Arizona, and Oakland.

The guy threw 31 passes in two seasons and then he was being thrown into an ugly situation as the Jaguars pushed that much harder in the Trevor Lawrence Sweepstakes. And then a funny thing happened …

He wasn’t miserable.

He wasn’t great – hitting 20-of-35 passes for 235 yards and two touchdowns – but he didn’t throw any picks, he kept pressing, and the Jaguars almost pulled it off in a 27-25 loss.

The Vikings have the parts back, the receiving corps should go off on a Jaguar secondary that gives up the most yards per attempt in the NFL, and …

The Vikings can’t stop the run lately.

It’s a big 10-point spread against a Jaguar team that got rocked with regularity earlier in the season, but kept all these losses to ten points or fewer in four of the last five games.

