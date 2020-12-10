10 Best College Football Predictions Against The Spread: Week 15

What ten college football games appear to be the best bets and the best picks against the spread going into Week 15?

Results So Far ATS: 75-57

LINE: Oklahoma State -5

ATS PICK: Oklahoma State

LINE: Oklahoma State -5

ATS PICK: Oklahoma State

At some point this slot machine is going to pay off.

Of course you never, ever, ever, ever, ever pick a game on spite, but after Oklahoma State failed to get the job done for us against Kansas State, Oklahoma, Texas Tech and TCU, no way we’re going to miss out once this actually does work.

The real reason is the running game – Baylor doesn’t have one.

Oklahoma State’s biggest issue – or one of them – over this four-game run of ATS yuck has been its inability to stop the run, most inexcusably against the Red Raiders. That’s not going to be a problem this week against a Baylor team that hasn’t pushed past 75 yards in seven of its last eight games.

Five of Baylor’s last seven games were losses by six or more, with the outliers this year a win over Kansas, a close loss to Texas Tech, and a home victory over a dead Kansas State.

It’s time, Oklahoma State.

LINE: Houston -5

ATS PICK: Memphis

LINE: Houston -5

ATS PICK: Memphis

Houston should be better than it is.

It’s missing some key parts, but there’s more than enough talent to have been better than 3-3 this year. To be fair, it’s been a disjointed campaign – the team couldn’t get the season going – but blowing out Tulane, Navy and USF just isn’t that big a deal.

Memphis is struggling. It couldn’t score against Navy in a 10-7 win, it’s coming off a two touchdown loss to Tulane, and …

That’s why you’re getting five points for a team that’s 4-0 at home.

Houston is 0-3 when allowing more than 360 yards of total offense, and despite the struggles of the last two games, the firepower is there for Memphis – who averages 467 yards per game – to find it again and start bombing away on a secondary that’s been hit hard by anyone who tested it.

LINE: Auburn -7

ATS PICK: Mississippi State

LINE: Auburn -7

ATS PICK: Mississippi State

In the I Gotta Guy category, I’ve got a guy who knows everything about Auburn – no, this isn’t anything nefarious – who absolutely swears that Mississippi State is winning this outright.

The Bulldogs might not be all that good, but very, very quietly, Will Rogers is turning into a nice quarterback for Mike Leach. There still isn’t any downfield passing game, and the rushing attack doesn’t get off the bus, but the team was competitive on the road in seven-point losses to Georgia and Ole Miss over the last two weeks.

Auburn has been just okay all season long, and now it’s coming off the Iron Bowl blowout to Alabama and getting steamrolled over by Texas A&M in the home finale.

This might be a dead team, and now it has to go against a Mississippi State defense that’s been decent enough against the average offenses to keep this from getting crazy.

It would be nice if it was more than seven, but, my guy …

LINE: Georgia -13.5

ATS PICK: Missouri

LINE: Georgia -13.5

ATS PICK: Missouri

Missouri’s defense is a little bit of alright.

Try to blowoff the 50-48 win over Arkansas last week that got out of hand. The Tigers couldn’t handle the Hog attack, got ripped up by Florida, and it’s been able to stuff everyone else over the second half of the season.

Okay, so you and a few socially distant friends could holt Kentucky, South Carolina and Vanderbilt to nothing offensively, but the Mizzou D is great on third downs, the team is good at controlling the clock, and it should do a decent job at home at keeping this from getting ugly.

Georgia is the better team and it’s going to win, but the 13.5 is a bit too generous here.

LINE: Fresno State -12

ATS PICK: Fresno State

LINE: Fresno State -12

ATS PICK: Fresno State

New Mexico is about to have a Jake Haener problem.

The Lobos were able to beat Wyoming last week, but that’s partly because there wasn’t any passing game to worry about stopping.

New Mexico has no pass rush whatsoever, it’s been rocked through the air by everyone else but the Cowboys, and Fresno State QB Jake Haener is coming off of back-to-back 400-yard games – hitting Nevada for 485 – for a team whose three wins were all by 13 or more.

