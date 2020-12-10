10 Best College Football Predictions Against The Spread: Big Teams, Big Spreads, Big Wins Week 14

What ten college football games appear to be the best bets and the best picks against the spread going into Big Teams, Big Spreads, Big Wins Week 14?

Results So Far ATS: 69-53

LINE: Texas Tech -25.5

ATS PICK: Texas Tech

We begin with a pick that I actually believe is probably wrong.

When the line first came out and was adjusted for Texas Tech -27.5, that seemed like a bit too much. The Red Raiders don’t really score enough on a regular basis, Kansas is way overdue to do something against a team with an awful defense, and …

It’s Kansas. In a ride-the-train-until-it-stops way, throw out most of the logic and reason, and blow off that this is a game we all should probably stay away from. The world is so up on picking against Kansas this year that we can all afford one misfire if this doesn’t work.

This might be Texas Tech’s last game of the season – Kansas is supposed to close out with Texas – and it’s at home where it won all three of its games.

LINE: Tulane -3

ATS PICK: Memphis

What’s weird is how fast this flipped.

It opened at Memphis -1 – which seemed like a bit of a good deal then – and all of a sudden, the world fell in love with Tulane and this moved all way up to Green Wave -3, and -3.5 in some spots.

No, this isn’t the Memphis of last year, but 1) Tulane has beaten NO ONE. The best victory of the season was against a mediocre Army team. 2) There’s a little bit of a Green Wave passing game, but not enough of one to get into a twist over, and 3) Memphis is actually good against the run.

The Tigers have won five of their last six, they’ve only had real issues with the Navy and Cincinnati ground attacks, and while they’ve struggled against some bad teams, they’ve won.

Sticking with strange American Athletic Conference calls …

LINE: Tulsa -12.5

ATS PICK: Navy

That is one big number for a Tulsa team that has a way of playing up or down to its competition, and then pulls out the win with something miraculous.

The big concern is that in a that’s-what-you-do sort of way, this Navy team is like an Arby’s that runs out of roast beef. The run-only team can’t really run the ball.

It’s fine, but is struggling to get to four yards per carry and it’s not controlling games like it needs to. Tulsa has been solid all season long against the run, and it needs this win to lock up a trip to the American Athletic Conference title game, but …

That number. Tulsa has one double-digit win this season and it’s against a bad USF team. This is the final home game of the season for Navy, and last week, Tulsa faced a Tulane team that needed to run to win, was held to 302 yards of total offense, and it was a 30-24 Golden Hurricane win.

LINE: NC State -6

ATS PICK: NC State

It seems like everyone got freaked out over the last few weeks.

NC State has quietly gone 7-3 by beating all the teams it was supposed to, and losing to the teams – at Virginia Tech, at North Carolina, Miami – that it should’ve. However, needing a blocked field goal to beat Liberty didn’t help in the public perception department, and needing a fourth down spike by Syracuse to get out 36-29 last week wasn’t a plus.

Combine that with a Georgia Tech 56-33 win over Duke last week, and the public has pulled the line down from NC State -7.

However, in an It’s Senior Day way, the Pack should take this by a touchdown. More importantly, NC State has a run defense – Syracuse came up with three rushing yards on 25 carries. The team is 7-0 when allowing fewer than 189 yards, and 0-3 when it doesn’t.

Georgia Tech hasn’t hit 189 yards in there of its last four games.

LINE: Oregon -9

ATS PICK: Oregon

In one of the weirder disappointments of the season, Cal is awful.

It’s 0-3, it couldn’t get by Oregon State on the road a few weeks ago even though the passing game worked, and it saw its shot against Stanford go bye-bye last week on a blocked extra point.

There’s no downfield passing game whatsoever, there’s no pressure in the backfield, and being last in the Pac-12 in total offense isn’t a positive against this Oregon team.

The Ducks haven’t been as strong as their preseason hype – at least if everything was normal, and HELLO, where’s the pass rush? – but the offense should be able to do enough to push for close to 40 points. Cal just doesn’t have that type of pop against a team that’s going to be a tad salty after last week’s foggy loss to Oregon State.

