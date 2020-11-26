Wyoming vs UNLV Prediction, Game Preview

Wyoming vs UNLV prediction and game preview.

Wyoming vs UNLV Broadcast

Date: Friday, November 27

Game Time: 4:00 ET

Venue: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV

Network: FS1

Wyoming (1-2) vs UNLV (0-4) Game Preview

Why Wyoming Will Win

It’s not always perfect, but the Wyoming defense is still really, really strong.

The front line is excellent at pressuring the quarterback and the run D as a whole is allowing just 95 yards per game so far. There aren’t the big takeaways flowing – at least not yet – and there haven’t been enough third down stops, but in general, the defense hasn’t been the issue.

QB Levi Williams is able to hit the deep throw, and the ground game was able to get 281 yards on Hawaii and had some nice moments in the other two games, however …

Why UNLV Will Win

The Wyoming offensive line isn’t getting the job done. It’s allowing way too many plays behind the line – at least it did in the 34-24 loss to Colorado State – and UNLV has a wee bit of a pass rush to worry about.

The Rebels are going to need to manufacture a few big breaks to get through this. The offense hasn’t been explosive enough, but the passing attack was able to work a little bit over the last few weeks.

There hasn’t been quite enough balance, but if they can just keep the tempo slow and the score within range – Wyoming is usually happy to oblige – the hope will be for the mistakes to come.

UNLV isn’t turning the ball over, and Wyoming isn’t giving it up that much, but even being a +1 in this should matter.

What’s Going To Happen

Is it a road thing? Wyoming rolled through Hawaii in Laramie, but lost at Nevada and Colorado State on the road when the secondary got lit up.

UNLV’s backfield tandem of RB Charles Williams and QB Max Gilliam are just experienced enough to make this a game, but Wyoming’s defensive line will take over as the game goes on.

It’s not going to be anything pretty, but the Cowboys will take it after a disappointing start.

Wyoming vs UNLV Prediction, Line

Wyoming 30, UNLV 17

Wyoming -16.5, o/u: 52

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2

