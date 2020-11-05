Wyoming vs Colorado State Prediction, Game Preview

Wyoming vs Colorado State prediction and game preview.

Wyoming vs Colorado State Broadcast

Date: Thursday, November 5

Game Time: 9:00 pm

Venue: Canvas Stadium, Fort Collins, CO

Network: CBS Sports Network

Wyoming (0-0) vs Colorado State (0-0) Game Preview

Why Colorado State Will Win

Call it the first game problems.

It’s been a pattern for a whole lot of teams across college football in this wacky and crazy season – they’re just not right in the first game. Fresno State wasn’t sharp in its opener, and it looked and played far, far better than Colorado State in last week’s 38-17 win. Now it’s up to the Rams to start playing stronger.

The passing game wasn’t bad against the Bulldogs, and the offense was able to move reasonably well. Now it’s going against a Wyoming team that hasn’t been consistent so far. It couldn’t run against Nevada, and it lost, it ran well against Hawaii, and won.

The Rams should be able to hold down the Cowboy ground game as long as it doesn’t give up the big plays through the air like they did against the Bulldogs.

Why Wyoming Will Win

Now that’s the Wyoming defense we all know and love.

The Cowboys couldn’t do enough to stop the Nevada passing game, but it bounced back fast with a great day in a 31-7 against Hawaii. The defense didn’t allow the Rainbow Warriors to get anything going down the field with their passing game – averaging just 4.2 yards per throw – and now it’s going to swarm all over the Colorado State passing attack.

Can the Rams run? Any Steve Addazio team is going to try running the ball, and it’s not going to be able to do it effectively against the Mountain West’s best run D.

What’s Going To Happen

Here’s the problem – Wyoming is a homer.

It lost at Nevada, was great in Laramie against Hawaii. Last year it went 6-0 at home – including against Colorado State – and lost its last five road games including all in the Mountain West.

Here’s the other problem – Wyoming has beaten Colorado State four times in a row.

The Cowboy formula of Xazavian Halladay running well, the defense getting into the backfield, and doing all the little things right should keep this close. However, after getting its bad opener out of the way, the Rams will fight this out with a decent day from the passing game fo rate home win.

Wyoming vs Colorado State Prediction, Line

Colorado State 26, Wyoming 23

Wyoming -3.5, o/u: 52.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Must See Rating: 2.5

