WKU vs FIU Prediction, Game Preview

WKU vs FIU prediction and game preview.

WKU vs FIU Broadcast

Date: Saturday, November 21

Game Time: 2:00 ET

Venue: Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium, Bowling Green, KY

Network: ESPN3

WKU (3-6) vs FIU (0-4) Game Preview

Why FIU Will Win

WKU really, really, really doesn’t score.

The Hilltoppers were struggling through the first part of the season just to get to 20 yards, but they did it in the first three games, but that looks like Christmas after the last six games.

Try this out. WKU scored 67 points total in its last six games. Kent State scored 69 points in its win over Akron on Tuesday night.

There’s little running game, no real passing attack, and there aren’t enough third down conversions to keep things moving. Throw in the giveaways, and FIU has a shot to stay in this game through the full 60 minutes, because …

Why WKU Will Win

It’s not like FIU is blowing off anyone’s doors with its offense, either.

It was able to hang around with Liberty and bring a good fight in the 36-34 loss, but it lost to Jacksonville State – FIU is the only FBS team to lose to an FCS team – 19-10, and managed just 19 points in last week’s loss to FAU.

WKU might not score, but the defense is doing a nice job at at least keeping games alive by allowing ten points or fewer in three of the last four games – the team has a game right at its own size.

What’s Going To Happen

WKU might not have an offense, but it’s generally part of a grand design that revolves around one of the best defenses in Conference USA. The pass defense is the best in the league, and FIU doesn’t have the ground attack to get anything going consistently.

WKU vs FIU Prediction, Line

WKU 17, FIU 10

WKU -7.5, o/u: 43

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Must See Rating: 1.5

