Wisconsin vs Minnesota Prediction, Game Preview

Wisconsin vs Minnesota prediction and game preview.

Wisconsin vs Minnesota Broadcast

Date: Saturday, November 28

Game Time: 2:00 ET

Venue: Camp Randall Stadium, Madison, WI

Network: Big Ten Network

Wisconsin (2-1) vs Minnesota (2-3) Game Preview

Why Minnesota Will Win

Wisconsin is really, really banged up.

Northwestern’s defense is just that good, but it also helped that Wisconsin didn’t have top receivers Danny Davis and Kendric Pryor, and TE Jake Ferguson played through pain throughout the game.

There wasn’t anyone open for Graham Mertz to throw to.

Combine that along with the program’s issues with the coronavirus, and the team is – in some ways – operating on fumes.

Minnesota’s offense can match what Wisconsin likes to do – the Gophers own the clock, they’re great on third downs, and they don’t turn the ball over. And …

Why Wisconsin Will Win

The Minnesota defensive front is about to be in for a bad day.

The Gopher passing game has the ability and talent to be far better, but it’s not clicking like it should be. The biggest problem is a deceptive line that got hammered by Michigan, Maryland and Iowa on the ground, and now has to deal with a Wisconsin running game that got stuffed too often by Northwestern, but is good enough to hit 200 yards.

On the other side, the performance by the Badger defense was lost in the narrative against Northwestern – it held the Wildcats to 24 rushing yards and allowed just 263 yards of total O.

Will the Badgers turn it over five times again like they did against the Wildcats? Minnesota has only forced four takeaways in five games.

What’s Going To Happen

It’s the longest rivalry in major college football, starting in 1890 with the battle turning into an annual fight for the Paul Bunyan Axe.

There’s a big concern about whether or not Minnesota can go after suffering a bout with the coronavirus. Even if the Gophers are at full strength, they’re about to get a Badger team that’s not going to turn it over five times for a second week in a row, won’t get hit with the same sketchy pass interference calls, and will bring a D that won’t allow 300 yards of total offense.

Wisconsin vs Minnesota Prediction, Line

Wisconsin 38, Minnesota 13

Wisconsin -21, o/u: 54.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3.5

Must See Rating: 3

5: Thanksgiving beef tenderloin

1: Thanksgiving turkey

