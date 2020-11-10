Wisconsin vs Michigan Prediction, Game Preview

Wisconsin vs Michigan prediction and game preview.

Wisconsin vs Michigan Broadcast

Date: Saturday, November 14

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, MI

Network: ABC

Wisconsin (1-0) vs Michigan (1-2) Game Preview

Why Wisconsin Will Win

And now the Badgers are rested – to put a positive spin on the last few weeks.

Michigan was able to run for a grand total of 13 yards against Indiana. It didn’t really try – there were only 18 carries – but it’s not like the struggling running game is going to get healthy again against this run D.

The Badgers had problems against Illinois when QB Brandon Peters ran, but the running backs didn’t do anything. On the other side of the ball, is the Graham Mertz show back on?

After hitting 20-of-21 passes with five scores against the Illini, now he gets to roll against a Michigan secondary that allowed 665 yards through the air over the last two games.

Why Michigan Will Win

Again, Wisconsin gave up a few rushing yards to Illinois, and they mostly came from the quarterback. Michigan’s Joe Milton has been good from the start with 869 yards and four scores through the air, and he ran for over 50 yards in each of the first two games.

He didn’t take off enough against Indiana, but that’s about to change.

Allow Milton to take off when the openings are there, don’t force things, and keep taking shots down the field. The Wisconsin secondary is full of veterans, but challenge it deep, and it’ll give up its share of big plays.

What’s Going To Happen

Michigan usually rises up and rocks when its back is against the wall, but that was supposed to happen last week against Indiana. This is still a physical team with enough talent and weapons to start playing like it’s supposed to, and there’s going to be a big question mark about what kind of shape Wisconsin is in.

However, this Wolverine team plays into Wisconsin’s style.

The Badgers held the ball for 43:28 against Illinois, and they’ll have it for at least 35 minutes in Ann Arbor. The Wisconsin running game might not be quite up to its normal snuff, but a good day from Mertz and a great day from the defense will make up for that.

Wisconsin vs Michigan Prediction, Line

Wisconsin 30, Michigan 23

Wisconsin -4, o/u: 53.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 4

