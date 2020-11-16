Will Muschamp To Tennessee Staff? Coaching Buyouts: USA TODAY College Wire Features

By November 16, 2020 2:56 pm

The latest college football news, notes, and features from the USA TODAY college wire site publishers for Monday, November 16

Vols Wire: Will Muschamp a candidate to join Vols’ staff after parting ways with South Carolina

Buckeyes Wire: Three Ohio State players appear in USA TODAY’s latest NFL first round 2021 mock draft

Longhorns Wire: Which coaches on the hot seat have the largest buyouts this year?

Badgers Wire: What Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh said about Wisconsin after the game

Vols Wire: What Jeremy Pruitt’s defensive staff could look like in 2021

UGA Wire: Kirk Herbstreit releases his latest top six college football rankings

