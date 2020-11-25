What Would The College Football Playoff, New Year's Six Bowls Be After First CFP Rankings?

If the College Football Playoff and New Year’s Six Bowl matchups were put together based on the first CFP rankings, what would they be?

Remember, the only College Football Playoff rankings that truly matter come at the very end after all the regular season and championship games are played. But let’s just say the CFP and New Year’s Six were based off of the first rankings …

New Year’s Six Bowls Schedule

New Year’s Six Games

Chick-Fil-A Peach, Cotton, Fiesta are all based on the best possible matchups. An ACC team has to play in the Orange against a Big Ten or SEC team.

All Power Five conference champions will be in either the College Football Playoff or a New Year’s Six game along with the top-ranked Group of Five champion.

GoodYear Cotton Bowl Classic

Wednesday, December 30

ESPN, 7:15 pm

AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

At-Large vs. At-Large

Last Season: Penn State 53, Memphis 39

Projection: Oklahoma vs. Indiana

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

Friday, January 1

ESPN, 12:30 pm

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA

At-Large vs. At-Large

Last Season: LSU 63, Oklahoma 28

Projection: Georgia vs. Cincinnati

PlayStation Fiesta Bowl

Saturday, January 2

ESPN, 4:00

State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ

At-Large vs. At-Large

Last Season: Clemson 29, Ohio State 23

Projection: Oregon vs. Northwestern

Capital One Orange Bowl

Saturday, January 2

ESPN, 8:00 pm

Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL

ACC vs. Big Ten or SEC

Last Season: Florida 36, Virginia 28

Projection: Miami vs. Florida

2020-2021 College Football Playoff Schedule

Rose Bowl

Friday, January 1

ESPN, 5:00 pm

Rose Bowl, Pasadena, CA

CFP vs. CFP

Last Season: Oregon 28, Wisconsin 27

Projection: Notre Dame vs. Clemson

Allstate Sugar Bowl

Friday, January 1

ESPN, 8:45 pm

Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans, LA

CFP vs. CFP

Last Season: Georgia 26, Baylor 14

Projection: Alabama vs. Ohio State

College Football Playoff National Championship

Monday, January 11, 8:00 ET

ESPN, 8:00 pm

Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL

CFP vs. CFP

Last Season: LSU 42, Clemson 25

Projection: Alabama vs. Clemson