What Would The College Football Playoff, New Year's Six Bowls Be After First CFP Rankings?

If the College Football Playoff and New Year’s Six Bowl matchups were put together based on the first CFP rankings, what would they be?
Remember, the only College Football Playoff rankings that truly matter come at the very end after all the regular season and championship games are played. But let’s just say the CFP and New Year’s Six were based off of the first rankings …
New Year’s Six Bowls Schedule
New Year’s Six Games
Chick-Fil-A Peach, Cotton, Fiesta are all based on the best possible matchups. An ACC team has to play in the Orange against a Big Ten or SEC team.
All Power Five conference champions will be in either the College Football Playoff or a New Year’s Six game along with the top-ranked Group of Five champion.
GoodYear Cotton Bowl Classic
Wednesday, December 30
ESPN, 7:15 pm
AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX
At-Large vs. At-Large
Last Season: Penn State 53, Memphis 39
Projection: Oklahoma vs. Indiana
Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl
Friday, January 1
ESPN, 12:30 pm
Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA
At-Large vs. At-Large
Last Season: LSU 63, Oklahoma 28
Projection: Georgia vs. Cincinnati
PlayStation Fiesta Bowl
Saturday, January 2
ESPN, 4:00
State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ
At-Large vs. At-Large
Last Season: Clemson 29, Ohio State 23
Projection: Oregon vs. Northwestern
Capital One Orange Bowl
Saturday, January 2
ESPN, 8:00 pm
Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL
ACC vs. Big Ten or SEC
Last Season: Florida 36, Virginia 28
Projection: Miami vs. Florida
2020-2021 College Football Playoff Schedule
Rose Bowl
Friday, January 1
ESPN, 5:00 pm
Rose Bowl, Pasadena, CA
CFP vs. CFP
Last Season: Oregon 28, Wisconsin 27
Projection: Notre Dame vs. Clemson
Allstate Sugar Bowl
Friday, January 1
ESPN, 8:45 pm
Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans, LA
CFP vs. CFP
Last Season: Georgia 26, Baylor 14
Projection: Alabama vs. Ohio State
College Football Playoff National Championship
Monday, January 11, 8:00 ET
ESPN, 8:00 pm
Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL
CFP vs. CFP
Last Season: LSU 42, Clemson 25
Projection: Alabama vs. Clemson