What Ohio State Can Do vs Indiana, Recruiting News: USA TODAY College Wire Features

By CollegeFootballNews.com | November 18, 2020 11:35 am

The latest college football news, notes, and features from the USA TODAY college wire site publishers for Wednesday, November 18

Buckeyes Wire: Nation’s No. 1 receiver Emeka Egbuka down to three schools, will visit Oklahoma before making decision

Roll Tide Wire: 7 Alabama players go first round in CBS Sports’ latest NFL mock draft

Sooners Wire: Former Oklahoma players Kyler Murray, Cody Ford have friendly argument after game

Buckeyes Wire: Ohio State can exploit these two areas of weakness against Indiana

Vols Wire: Tommy Tuberville details how Ronnie Brown, Carnell Williams flipped Tennessee commitments to Auburn

Badgers Wire: Former Ohio State HC Urban Meyer ‘likes everything about Wisconsin’

Spartans Wire: Examining five potential starting lineups for Michigan State Basketball in 2020-21