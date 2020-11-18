What Ohio State Can Do vs Indiana, Recruiting News: USA TODAY College Wire Features

The latest college football news, notes, and features from the USA TODAY college wire site publishers for Wednesday, November 18
Buckeyes Wire: Nation’s No. 1 receiver Emeka Egbuka down to three schools, will visit Oklahoma before making decision
Nation’s No. 1 receiver Emeka Egbuka down to three schools, will visit Oklahoma before making decision
Roll Tide Wire: 7 Alabama players go first round in CBS Sports’ latest NFL mock draft
7 Alabama players go first round in CBS Sports’ latest NFL mock draft
Sooners Wire: Former Oklahoma players Kyler Murray, Cody Ford have friendly argument after game
Former Oklahoma players Kyler Murray, Cody Ford have friendly argument after game
Buckeyes Wire: Ohio State can exploit these two areas of weakness against Indiana
Ohio State can exploit these two areas of weakness against Indiana
Vols Wire: Tommy Tuberville details how Ronnie Brown, Carnell Williams flipped Tennessee commitments to Auburn
Tommy Tuberville details how Ronnie Brown, Carnell Williams flipped Tennessee commitments to Auburn
Badgers Wire: Former Ohio State HC Urban Meyer ‘likes everything about Wisconsin’
Former Ohio State HC Urban Meyer ‘likes everything about Wisconsin’
Spartans Wire: Examining five potential starting lineups for Michigan State Basketball in 2020-21
Examining five potential starting lineups for Michigan State Basketball in 2020-21