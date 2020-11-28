Western Michigan vs Northern Illinois Prediction, Game Preview

Western Michigan vs Northern Illinois prediction and game preview.

Western Michigan vs Northern Illinois Broadcast

Date: Saturday, November 28

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Waldo Stadium, Kalamazoo, MI

Network: ESPN+

Western Michigan (3-0) vs Northern Illinois (0-3) Game Preview

Why Northern Illinois Will Win

The Huskies know how to control a game.

They aren’t running it as well as they need to do a better job of hanging on to the ball, but they grind down games to a pause. The passing game got going against Ball State, and the defense is doing a decent job on third downs, but they’re going to need to catch a few breaks.

Western Michigan doesn’t force takeaways and it commits way too many penalties. If the Broncos aren’t sharp – like they weren’t last year in the stunning 17-14 loss to NIU – it’ll be close. However …

Why Western Michigan Will Win

Northern Illinois is having huge problem on the lines. The offensive front isn’t doing anything for the running game, and the defense is getting hit hard on the ground, giving up close to 206 yards per game.

Western Michigan’s passing attack has been terrific so far – it’s No. 1 in the nation in efficiency with one interception, almost 14 yards per throw, and averaging 310 yards per game.

NIU doesn’t have a pass rush to be a problem, and WMU can run as much as it wants to against the porous defensive front.

What’s Going To Happen

Western Michigan can move the offense however it wants to. Throw in the grouchy factor after last year’s killer loss in DeKalb, and this will be an easy run for the Broncos.

Western Michigan vs Northern Illinois Prediction, Line

Western Michigan 45, Northern Illinois 24

Western Michigan -20, o/u: 64.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2

