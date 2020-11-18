Western Michigan vs Central Michigan Prediction, Game Preview

Western Michigan vs Central Michigan prediction and game preview.

Western Michigan vs Central Michigan Broadcast

Date: Wednesday, November 18

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Kelly/Shorts Stadium, Mountain Pleasant, MI

Network: ESPN2

Western Michigan (2-0) vs Central Michigan (2-0) Game Preview

Why Western Michigan Will Win

The passing game has been terrific so far.

Kaleb Eleby has hit 71% of his passes for 546 yards and six touchdowns – three in each of the two games – with two touchdown dashes. Central Michigan hasn’t faced anyone with a decent passing game, and while the secondary has been fine, it’s about to get hit hard.

Western Michigan has the defensive front to consistently be accurate in the backfield, the offensive line is giving Eleby and company a whole lot of time to work, and the O has yet to turn the ball over.

Why Central Michigan Will Win

The Chippewa defense – again, it hasn’t played any high-powered offenses – has been brilliant on third downs, holding Ohio and Northern Illinois to six conversions in 26 chances.

Overall, the D is the best in the MAC in yards allowed and scoring, and it’s getting the job done with takeaways, a ton of stops against the run in key spots, and just enough of a grinding running game to keep things moving.

What’s Going To Happen

Central Michigan is well coached, it’s playing well, and it has a decent talent base that’s only going to get better with more experience. However, Western Michigan has the all-around skill and scheme to push Buffalo for the honor as the MAC’s top team.

WMU has beaten CMU twice in a row and five times in the last six. The Bronco offense will be just efficient enough in the second half on the road to survive a fun, spirited fight.

Western Michigan vs Central Michigan Prediction, Line

Western Michigan 34, Central Michigan 30

Central Michigan -2, o/u: 60.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 3

