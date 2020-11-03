Western Michigan vs Akron Prediction, Game Preview

Western Michigan vs Akron prediction and game preview.

Western Michigan vs Akron Broadcast

Date: Wednesday, November 4

Game Time: 6:00 pm

Venue: InfoCision Stadium, Akron, OH

Network: ESPN3

Western Michigan (0-0) vs Akron (0-0) Game Preview

Why Western Michigan Will Win

Did Akron all of a sudden figure it all out in the offseason?

It was the only winless team in college football last year, it was last in the nation in scoring, total offense and never had a blowup game in any sort of a shootout.

It’s a Zip team loaded with experience, but it still has to prove it can produce.

The Western Michigan has an offense that can and should be among the best in the MAC again. The team was 6-0 last season when it scored more than 35 points. Get up early, and the Zips shouldn’t be able to keep up. But …

Why Akron Will Win

Can head coach Tom Arth make a big pivot in his second year? As bad as last year was, it was a season that got a whole lot of players the experience to be ready for this short run.

There were plenty of growing pains, but the skills parts are experienced, and the defense should be a whole lot stronger with decent bulk up front and a secondary that should be sneaky-good.

What’s Going To Happen

Will Akron come out and be a whole lot stronger right away? It’ll be better, but Western Michigan is going to be one of the MAC’s biggest stars. The Broncos aren’t going to get too crazy here – they’ll run, and run some more behind their terrific line.

Western Michigan vs Akron Prediction, Line

Western Michigan 37, Akron 14

Western Michigan -17.5, o/u: 54

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Must See Rating: 2

